Expect closures, redirected traffic for Tuesday's Democratic primary debate in Charleston

As Charleston gears up to host the Democratic primary debate Tuesday night, motorists and other downtown visitors can expect the area around the Gaillard Center to be heavily blocked off for security.
Several roads around the 2 George St. building will close in the early afternoon to prepare for the event. Charleston police will close Alexander Street past the Gaillard Garage at 1 p.m., as well as George Street between East Bay and Anson streets starting at 4 p.m. Anson Street between George and Calhoun streets will also close at 4 p.m., police said.
Police aren't expecting the closures to significantly impact traffic. Officers will be present to redirect drivers, spokesman Charles Francis said.
"If you need to go downtown, you'll be able to navigate your way around," Francis said.
All roads are expected to reopen at 11 p.m., three hours after the debate begins.
Other closures include city offices at 2 George St. at 11:30 a.m., as well as the Gaillard Garage to the public and the Charleston County Public Library's main branch.