In 2015, after 40 years with Joe Riley at the helm, Charlestonians selected a new mayor in John Tecklenburg. Over the past four years — a blink of the eye in the city’s nearly 350-year history — the city has experienced considerable success but also a confluence of challenges.
Facing his first re-election bid, Tecklenburg was challenged by five candidates, including two current members (Mike Seekings and Gary White) and one former member (Maurice Washington) of the Charleston City Council.
Hoping to understand what motivated voters, we conducted exit polls around the city with the help of seven College of Charleston students. Prior to conducting these polls, we used prior election results and demographic data to scientifically select a balanced mix of polling locations in Daniel Island, Downtown, West Ashley, James Island and Johns Island.
On the survey, we asked Charlestonians about the most important issue facing the city, who they voted for, their vote in the previous mayoral election (if applicable) and a host of additional demographic and attitudinal questions. Our poll was completed by 224 voters.
According to Tuesday’s voters, over-development and flooding are the most important issues facing Charleston, with each registering 23 percent. In our 2015 exit poll just one issue emerged as the leading concern: transportation at 37 percent.
In this cycle, just 12 percent of voters cited transportation. Notably, we found a length of residency divide on these two key issues. Those who have lived in Charleston for the least amount of time (0-3 years) were more likely to cite flooding as the main issue, while the longest Charleston residents (20+ years) were more likely to say over-development.
In the data, we discovered that these issues divided the vote between the top vote-getters: Tecklenburg and Seekings. Seekings received the vote of 57 percent of people who cited over-development as the most important issue, compared to Tecklenburg’s 43 percent. Further, of the people who said they voted for Tecklenburg in 2015, but switched to Seekings this election, 34 percent cited over-development. By comparison, Tecklenburg won 46 percent of those who cited flooding as the most important issue compared to Seekings’ 38 percent.
We also find geographic patterns in the Tecklenburg versus Seekings vote. Based on the precincts where we conducted exit polls, Tecklenburg’s best performance came in West Ashley, winning over 50 percent of the vote, according to our exit poll. Seekings’ best locale was James Island with slightly under 50 percent support. Seekings and Tecklenburg about evenly split the Downtown vote.
What types of voters were more likely to support Tecklenburg and Seekings? Voters who are more politically liberal and have lived in Charleston longer were more likely to vote for Tecklenburg. Seekings brought in more conservative voters who had lived in Charleston a shorter length of time. Other characteristics such as age, race, gender and education did not show a significant relationship with vote choice for these two candidates.
Ultimately, the newly elected mayor and City Council members will have both opportunities and challenges as they celebrate Charleston’s 350th anniversary in 2020. No doubt the city will continue to be a popular destination for tourism and permanent residents alike. However, leadership that develops solutions to manage population growth and protect our fragile ecosystem will increase the likelihood of the city’s sustainability over the next 350 years.
Karyn Amira is an assistant professor, Jordan Ragusa is an associate professor, and Gibbs Knotts is a professor in the Political Science Department at the College of Charleston. Exit polls were conducted by Allegra Campbell, Jonathan Evans, Katie Hill, Zola Jay, Christopher Pavlinec, Joe Shafer, and Thomasena Thomas.