When March 18, 2020, rolls around, Kim Bradley will be a bit wary.
Heroic acts are becoming a new norm for the North Charleston teenager who, exactly one year after helping her younger brother escape a fire that broke out inside their apartment on March 18, 2018, saved 4-year-old Sa'riah Blake from drowning.
The most recent incident occurred on a cool afternoon at a North Charleston home on Clara Lane. Kim, 14 at the time, had arrived to babysit Sa'riah, 3 at the time, and some other children.
Blake's grandmother, Candace Lesston, was giving Kim a tour of the one-story house when the grandmother realized she hadn't seen her granddaughter for some time.
Candace called for Sa'riah but didn't get a response.
Candace looked outside and saw what looked like a toy doll dressed in a blue T-shirt and blue leggings floating face-down in the backyard pool.
It was Sa'riah. She had fallen in the 9-foot-deep pool while attempting to grab floats.
Candace screamed and rushed to the pool deck, but Sa'riah was too far from the deck to be reached and Candace was too afraid to jump in since she doesn't know how to swim.
Kim heard the commotion and bolted outside. Dressed in a shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes, she plunged into the water and swam to the opposite end where Sa'riah floated.
She lifted the toddler above her head as she paddled back to the other end.
Kim learned how to perform CPR some years ago during a field trip at a career school and performed mouth-to-mouth on the child.
“I was definitely worried that what I was doing was not going to be able to be enough," Kim said. "I felt guilty because if anything would’ve happened to her I felt like that it would have been my fault … I was praying to God that he would help her.”
At some point Kim dialed 911, and emergency personnel arrived shortly after to find Sa'riah not breathing but with a pulse. Medics cleared Sa'riah's airway with suctioning and she started breathing again. Sa'riah was transported to the hospital and discharged two days later.
The young child remembers the incident.
"I wasn't afraid," Sa'riah said.
The heroic act earned Kim the Citizen Award, given by North Charleston Fire Department Chief Gregory Bulanow to those whose actions cause positive and dramatic change to the fire department or service to North Charleston residents.
The award, which has been presented about twice year for over a decade, has gone to residents who helped save lives by administering CPR to patients or spraying water hoses to keep fires from spreading.
Kim's incident was unique in that she both rescued the child from the pool and administered CPR immediately afterwards, Bulanow said.
“Were it not for (Kim's) immediate actions the child would have almost certainly drowned," Bulanow said. "(Kim) exhibited great courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind to save a life."
Sa'riah's mother, Porpia Lesston, said there's no way to thank the teenager enough for saving her daughter's life.
Kim's mother, Tiffany Wigfall, described her daughter as "God's angel" who's here to help.
That's because last year Kim was alone with her younger brother at their apartment when Kim noticed the kitchen ablaze. She quickly scooped up her brother and took him outside. To minimize heat and smoke damage, Kim closed the doors in the apartment and alerted the neighbors.
Firefighters arrived on scene and praised the teenager for her quick response.
To make sense of it all, Kim sees herself as one placed on a path for a specific assignment.
That assignment became clearer after she was placed in the Boy Scouts of America Fire and EMS Explorer Program following the pool incident. Under the initiative, teenagers receive emergency personnel training from North Charleston firefighters.
Kim hopes to possibly pursue a career as a fire department engineer.