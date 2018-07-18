A murder suspect accused of shooting a woman earlier this year at a Myrtle Beach hotel is free on bail and staying in a community near Summerville awaiting trial.
Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, 19, was serving in the Army on Jan. 22 when police said he shot Colee Alora Muirhead, 20, in a room at the Beachcomber Inn and Suites on South Ocean Boulevard.
In April, a judge in Horry County granted $50,000 bail on Dunmeyer’s murder and firearm charges. Military authorities from Fort Bragg, where he was stationed, were expected to take him into custody after his release.
Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said Wednesday that Dunmeyer has since left the military under an administrative discharge. Dunmeyer’s bail conditions were modified last month, allowing him to live with his mother on Highwoods Plantation Avenue, court documents added.
The neighborhood of single- and two-story houses off Dorchester Road is southwest of Summerville.
Reports of his relocation to the community caused a stir Wednesday among some residents on social media.
Dunmeyer is not under any special restrictions beyond the normal requirements of bail release. He has not been placed on house arrest.
Attempts to reach his public defender, James Galmore, were not immediately successful on Wednesday.
Oskin said he expects the case to go to trial in early 2019.
Through text messages before the killing, Dunmeyer arranged to meet Muirhead and to pay her, arrest affidavits said. At some point during the encounter, a .40-caliber gun was fired, and Muirhead was hit.
Surveillance video captured Dunmeyer leaving the hotel room, and detectives allege he later acknowledged playing a role in the shooting.