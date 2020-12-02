Ex-sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

FLORENCE — Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty Wednesday to a domestic violence charge.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, which will be suspended upon the successful completion of 26 weeks of domestic abuse counseling.

Boone was charged with third-degree domestic violence in February after authorities said he threatened his wife with a baseball bat while in the presence of one of their children, according to affidavits.

He had also been charged with ill-treatment of animals, allegedly for hitting their cat. That charge has been dismissed due to a lack of evidence that he actually harmed the animal, the S.C. Attorney General's Office said.

In January, Boone pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct during his tenure as sheriff.

Boone's wife Anna welcomed the end to his legal saga.

"This was a decision we came to together in the best interest of our family and Kenney's treatment," she told The Post and Courier.

"This is the final step to closure and fully moving forward in a positive direction in healing," she added. "This didn't come lightly, but with a lot of counsel and spiritual guidance, Kenney and I both want to look to the future in a positive way, and privately."

Boone remains at a treatment center in Georgia where he has 5½ months left to complete his program.

Disposing of the domestic violence charge means that he can begin home visits, Anna Boone said.

Jennifer Berry Hawes contributed to this report.