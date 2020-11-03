Ex-SC police chief gets a year and a day in federal prison for stealing cash seized on the job

A former South Carolina police chief who pleaded guilty to using his position to steal money from the evidence room will spend a year in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Bruce Hendricks sentenced Gary Blair Shaffer to a year and a day in federal prison, followed by a year of court-ordered supervision, according to federal court documents filed Monday.

“Those who are sworn to uphold the law must lead by example," U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. said. "The defendant here dishonored his oath, violated the public’s trust and deserved his federal prison sentence. This office will not allow those who are supposed to protect our community to take advantage of the people of South Carolina.”

In September 2015, the Manning Police Department seized drugs and nearly $80,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Clarendon County. A week later, according to court documents, Shaffer began taking the cash from the department's evidence room and made several large deposits to his personal bank account, totaling $78,514.

Prosecutors said that Shaffer had less than $80 in his account before making the deposits.

In May 2016, a court ordered the department to return over $31,000 to the two people involved in the traffic stop. Shaffer sent their attorney checks connected to his personal account, according to court records.

A tip led FBI agents to question Manning, who initially denied stealing the money. He told an FBI agent his brother had given him the money, according to investigators. His brother denied that in a separate interview.

In July 2019, Shaffer pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and making a false statement to law enforcement. He'd originally been indicted on charges of theft of federal funds, money laundering, structuring and false statements, but some charges were dismissed, according to court documents.

When he pleaded guilty in July 2019, prosecutor William Lewis said, Shaffer had paid $10,900 in restitution.