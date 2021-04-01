Ex-SC county councilman illegally tried to buy gun after indictment on child sex charges

The former chairman of Bamberg County Council faces up to 10 years in prison after he illegally tried to buy a gun while under indictment on child sex charges, according to court documents filed this week.
Kerry Trent Kinard, 49, will plead guilty in federal court Thursday afternoon to lying on federal forms in his bid to purchase a Taurus G3 pistol on Dec. 3, 2020, months after his previous arrest by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Kinard was out of jail on a $75,000 bond at the time.
While filling out those forms at a Columbia store, Kinard falsely answered "no" to questions asking whether he was currently under indictment for a felony charge and whether he had been issued a restraining order by a judge, according to court records.
A background check stopped Kinard from buying the gun. In addition to prison time, he faces a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release after any prison time he serves.
Kinard's defense attorney, Bakari Sellers, previously noted several threatening messages about the former councilman were posted on social media after Kinard was released on bond. Still, it was "stupid" for Kinard to try to buy a gun, Sellers said in court.
Kinard was suspended from office in September 2020 after SLED agents arrested him on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempt criminal sexual conduct with a minor, assault and battery, and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material.
Investigators allege that Kinard in September 2020 solicited an underage girl, showed her pornography and groped her.
Other charges date back as far as 2008. That's when Kinard began molesting a young boy and showing pornography to a child, according to SLED warrants.
Investigators also accused Kinard of trying to rape a young girl between 2016 and 2017 and soliciting an underage boy between 2017 and 2018.
Those charges, filed in state court, are still pending.
Kinard was already on his way out of office. The retired state trooper and Air Force veteran had lost to challenger Phil Myers in the 2020 Democratic primary for his County Council seat.
This story is developing and will be updated.