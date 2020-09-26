Ex-SC county council chairman arrested on child sex charges, accusations spanning a decade

A former South Carolina county council chairman was arrested Friday on several child sex charges.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Kerry Trent Kinard in Bamberg.
Kinard, a 49-year-old Bamberg County Council member, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material, according to a Saturday news release from SLED.
The allegations span over a decade, from 2008 to Sept. 17.
SLED investigators say Kinard began showing a child pornography in 2008, behavior that continued through 2019. Between 2008 and 2010, he also molested a young boy, according to SLED warrants.
Between 2016 and 2017 Kinard, tried to rape an underage girl, according to court records, and solicited an underage boy between 2017 and 2018.
The most recent allegations account for three charges. On Sept. 17, investigators say Kinard solicited an underage girl, showed her pornography and groped her.
If found guilty, Kinard could face over 60 years behind bars.
The Bamberg Police Department requested that state officers investigate the case, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said. They charged him Friday, and Kinard was booked into the Bamberg County jail.
The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Kinard, a retired state trooper and Air Force veteran, lost to challenger Phil Myers in the Democratic primary for his seat on County Council. Kinard's term ends in December. He served as chairman of the council in 2019.
Correction: Due to incorrect information from SLED, a previous version of this story included incorrect details about Kinard's position. His term as county chairman expired in December 2019.