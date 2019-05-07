Embattled former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after he gunned down an unarmed black man who fled a traffic stop four years ago, has appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2017, Slager's team brokered a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation for using excessive force when he fatally shot Walter Scott, 50, in exchange for dropping a separate state murder charge. In December 2018, a Charleston federal judge sentenced the former officer to 20 years in prison. In an opinion published in January, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Slager's two-decade sentence. It's that opinion that Slager and his legal team are challenging.

In the petition filed April 29 to the Supreme Court, Slager's defense argues that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the former officer his due process when it sentenced him on the grounds of second-degree murder instead of voluntary manslaughter.

Slager's petition to get his case before the Supreme Court is based on three factors: that the district court did not fully consider how far away Feidan Santana — who captured the video of the incident — from what was happening and, subsequently, that his court testimony was speculative; that the court erred in "discounting" Slager's testimony because his story changed; and lastly, that the court supposedly discounted defense expert witnesses who testified the fight between Slager and Scott was more violent than what was portrayed.

Ahead of any legal proceedings, the case garnered attention across the country and contributed to a national dialogue surrounding use of police force against black civilians.

On April 4, 2015, Scott, 50, ran from Slager following a traffic stop. Slager used his Taser on the man, and a fight broke out. A video captured by a bystander showed Scott and Slager struggling, though conflicting reports later emerged about who had the upper hand in the fight. Slager's defense said Scott beat him and grabbed for the taser. As it fell to the ground, Scott took off on foot. The former officer fired eight shots, five of which hit Scott.

Slager was arrested on a murder charge soon after the video surfaced three days later.

When the case eventually went to trial in 2016, jurors in the state’s murder case couldn’t decide if Slager was guilty, resulting in a mistrial.

Slager remains incarcerated in Colorado and is expected to be released in 2034.