Jacop Hazlett, the ex-North Charleston church volunteer who stands accused of molesting more than a dozen children who were in his care, has been indicted by Dorchester County grand jury and is facing even more criminal charges, court documents show.

On Nov. 25 last year, Hazlett was watching over a group of children — none older than 5 — participating in a youth ministry program at NewSpring Church. Authorities said Hazlett escorted a 3-year-old boy to the bathroom and sexually assaulted him. The day after the alleged assault, the boy's parents reported to NewSpring officials that the volunteer had an "inappropriate action" with the youngster, church leadership said in a letter that was sent to worshipers. Before Thursday, Hazlett was facing nine counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In reviewing surveillance footage dating back three months from the alleged November assault, NewSpring staff watched on the tape as Hazlett did the same with numerous other young boys, sometimes more than once in a day.

When Hazlett sat down with North Charleston detectives on Nov. 27, he told an investigator that he photographed and filmed many of the assaults, which is where these new charges stem. In addition to the previous counts, Hazlett now faces three new counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.