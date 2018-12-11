Five additional charges have been brought against the former North Charleston church volunteer who authorities said sexually assaulted at least 14 young children under his care.

Jacop Hazlett, 28, of West Ashley had worked as a volunteer chaperone in a children’s ministry at the North Charleston campus of NewSpring Church, located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, from March through November, just before his arrest.

The former volunteer was previously charged with nine counts of criminal sexual conduct — two first-degree counts and seven third-degree counts. North Charleston Police Maj. Scott Perry said Tuesday that Hazlett was additionally charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hazlett stands accused of photographing and filming several of the alleged assaults, court documents show. Arrest affidavits and court filings detailing the new charges were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon. Hazlett is expected to appear before a magistrate Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

Staff at NewSpring have said they first became aware of allegations concerning Hazlett on Nov. 26, after a parent reported to them that their 4-year-old son said he was sexually assaulted by the volunteer in a bathroom at the children's ministry called "the Tree House."

After the allegation surfaced, NewSpring staff said they reviewed surveillance footage from the Tree House, which goes back 90 days, and observed Hazlett assaulting "numerous" children in the same space, according to court documents. Staff removed the volunteer from his post and reported their findings to North Charleston police, who interviewed Hazlett the next day.

Hazlett was arrested, charged and now stands accused of 14 child sex assault-related charges stemming from the NewSpring incidents. He is also under investigation by police in North Carolina.

An incident report from the Davidson (N.C.) Police Department indicated that investigators are working to determine if Hazlett is connected to a November 2017 assault of a 7-year-old boy. Public records show that Hazlett lived in Mooresville, N.C., at the time, about 10 miles from Davidson. That investigation is also ongoing.

Beyond the criminal investigations, Hazlett and NewSpring Church are both named as defendants in a civil suit filed in the Dorchester County Court of Common Pleas. The suit contends that the incidents in question were preventable and that Hazlett molested at least 14 young children between the ages of 3 and 5.