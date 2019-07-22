A jury in Charleston federal court found a former Mount Pleasant doctor guilty on drug charges after prosecutors said he traded opioid painkillers and anti-anxiety medications in exchange for money and sex.

Dr. Ronald Hargrave, 60, whose sentencing date has not been set, faces up to 20 years in prison in addition to a fine of up to $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was found guilty Monday of distribution of controlled substances after a four-day trial. Hargrave has been licensed to practice medicine in South Carolina since 1985, state records show.

The doctor drew the attention of investigators in 2015 after he accompanied a woman to a Columbia pharmacy, around midnight on a Saturday, to fill a Xanax prescription. The pharmacist, however, thought it was unusual for an out-of-town doctor to be with a patient in that setting and refused to provide the drugs.

But that also wasn't the only instance in which Hargrave engaged in a quid pro quo arrangement with patients. In a separate case from 2017, the doctor levied painkillers for sex with patients in his office.

That same year, in March, Hargrave met with another female patient at a Moncks Corner medical clinic where he practiced. The two had sex, and after, Hargrave paid the woman $300 in cash and pledged she'd get four prescriptions for controlled substances, including Xanax and Oxycodone, federal prosecutors said. Hargrave was fired after the woman showed up at the clinic three days later and provided her with the drugs.

According to documents from the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, the state's Board of Medical Examiners publicly reprimanded Hargrave in September 2017 after he was found to have improperly prescribed controlled substances. Though he faced paying a penalty as high as $25,000, the board assessed a $400 fee and ruled the doctor was to take pre-approved professional training courses, according to the documents.

“We trust our doctors to first do no harm,” U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a statement. “In recent years, Charleston County has distributed a higher concentration of opioid pain pills than any other county in the nation, and in 2017, the county had more opioid overdose deaths than any other county in the state. As Dr. Hargrave’s guilty verdict shows, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will vigorously prosecute medical providers who ignore the law — and their ethical obligations — by illegally distributing the deadly drugs fueling this epidemic.”