Ex-Ladson teacher gets probation for relationship, sexual conduct with 12-year-old student

LADSON — A former middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students, and will be on probation for five years.

Allison Leigh Chilton pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor and third-degree criminal sexual contact with a minor, according to court records. She was sentenced to 10 years, suspended to five years of probation.

Chilton had taught English and math at Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson until 2018, when a student's father told Dorchester County deputies he suspected she'd been having an inappropriate relationship with his 12-year-old daughter.

Chilton left Dorchester District 2 after the allegations arose and surrendered her teacher's license that year, according to state Board of Education records.

Chilton had been the victim's teacher, and met her in the classroom during the child's recess. She fondled and kissed the girl and sent her text messages about wanting to marry her, court records showed.