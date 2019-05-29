LEXINGTON — The ex-girlfriend of Timothy Jones Jr., who faces the death penalty for killing his five children, said Wednesday he whipped them so hard, she could hear it through the walls.
"He was overangry. He should’ve calmed himself down before he took discipline actions," Chrystal Ballentine told jurors. "I could hear it and couldn’t do nothing about it. Every time I did, we’d get in a battle. It caused a lot of conflict."
She walked out in 2013 when "he looked like he was going to whip" her daughter, who was less than a year old at the time, for knocking over a drink or something similarly minor. It was the final straw.
"He didn’t get to her, but it was leading to that point," she said. "I just left."
Ballentine, a babysitter whose relationship with Jones turned sexual when she turned 17 in 2012, said she could tell Jones was depressed about being a divorced father of five, but she never suspected he had a mental illness.
"I’ve never seen him have any kind of symptoms of being insane. He was acting off but I don’t know if it’s insanity," said the defense witness.
She recalled when the middle child, Nahtahn, accidentally broke a window.
"He whipped him pretty hard and they had to stand in the corner on their tippy toes all day long," Ballentine said.
Jones does not dispute killing his children — ages 1, 2, 6, 7, and 8 — in their trailer in rural Lexington County on Aug. 28, 2014. He is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. His defense team argues he has a schizophrenic disorder, undiagnosed at the time, and was responding to the voices in his head. According to Jones' confession, Nahtahn died accidentally from over-exhaustion following an hour of required exercises for punishment, and he strangled the other four.
Balletine discounted the insanity defense.
"He knew what was right and wrong. He knew about God — what you should do in life. He was pretty sure of himself and pretty sure of everything," she said, noting Jones' alcohol of choice was Crown Royal, as "everybody knows liquor gets you drunk quicker."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.