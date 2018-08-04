By the time you read this, it'll all be gone, or it very nearly will be.
At the last Sears department store in Charleston, doors opened Saturday to a shrunken array of clothing, fleece blankets, holiday-themed gift boxes and empty display cases.
Beyond the collapsing merchandise footprint, fluorescent light and cheery music filled the void.
Everything is for sale, and everything must go.
For West Ashley resident Lavetta Flagg, the store's final closure Sunday marks the end of an era.
After retiring from a prior job, Flagg said she started working at the Citadel Mall Sears part time.
"September would have been two years," she said.
Flagg loved working at the iconic department store. It was a nice environment, and she liked seeing customers happy.
Once the doors shut for good, she worries about customers who've purchased Craftsman tools or equipment.
"What will happen to their warranties," Flagg said. "Where will they get repairs?"
Many customers also lamented the impending closure.
North Charleston residents Lyn and Jannie Wadsworth put it simply.
"It's just sad," Lyn said.
With more people doing their shopping online, it's harder for brick-and-mortar stores to stay open, he said.
He and his wife prefer to do their shopping in person so they can see what they're getting and judge its quality for themselves.
"Sometimes it looks so nice in the catalog but then you get it and ..." Jannie said. "I always enjoyed going to Sears."
West Ashley resident Tracy Eldridge said the Sears brand intertwined with her life
"Sears has been part of everyone's life since childhood," Eldridge said, remembering bygone years when she would choose Christmas gifts from the Sears Wish Book.
But here, at Charleston's last Sears, the past is fading fast.
Out beyond the shrinking clothing racks, beyond the signs advertising merchandise for 40-75 percent off and customers jockeying for last-minute deals, caution tape cordons off empty sections.
The lights were shut off in the former home appliance section.
A sound cut through the darkness — a telephone ringing, ringing for no one.