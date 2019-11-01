The fact that 22 U.S. military veterans die by suicide every day is a jarring number.

An estimated 120 South Carolina veterans die by suicide every year, according to the latest data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. It averages out to about one Palmetto State service member every three days.

In an effort to raise awareness and alert the public to warning signs of veteran depression, the Lutheran Campus Ministry is hanging 22 dog tags per day in the Witting Tree next to Summerall Chapel on The Citadel campus.

"We're cadets, we see veterans every day at the school and we have veterans in our family," said Evan Parry, president of the college’s Lutheran Campus Ministry. "Being able to show what they mean to everyone else is important to our campus ministry."

The Citadel's campaign comes at a difficult time for U.S. service members in South Carolina.

This past year alone, Shaw Air Force base had three suicides on base, which caused the branch's leadership to step back and cease operations for a day to discuss suicide with active-duty members.

At the end of the summer, 79 suicides had occurred in the Air Force in 2019 — nearly as many as were recorded last year in about half the time, according to the Air Force Times. The branch saw about 100 suicides per year in each of the past five years.

Joe Molina, one of the Citadel's chaplains, said the campaign is more than just a display of solidarity.

"It's a national crisis," Molina said. "The campaign is to create awareness. But beyond that, it's putting information in the hands of people and they can engage with their neighbors."

The Lutheran Campus Ministry will place dog tags through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

South Carolina created of an independent VA program after legislation was passed in May. One of the main objectives of the agency is to provide resources for homeless veterans and those suffering with mental illness.

"These veterans have been injured and the damage is at the level of their emotions and psyche," Molina said. "Dog tags are used to identify deaths caused by war. Our veterans have fallen and succumbed to suicide, they are battle casualties."