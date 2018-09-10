Gov. Henry McMaster will order evacuations along South Carolina's entire 187-mile coastline border starting at noon Tuesday, saying residents and tourists must get out of Hurricane Florence's potentially devastating path.
The evacuations will cover some areas inland prone to flooding, including Berkeley County and parts of Dorchester County.
One out of every five South Carolinians, about 1 million in all, are in the evacuation zones covering eight counties.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 heading into Charleston and U.S. 501 into Myrtle Beach will be reversed when the order takes effect, opening all lanes to evacuees. A decision on lane reversals in Beaufort County will be made on Tuesday, McMaster said.
Schools and state offices in 26 counties as far inland as Lexington in the Midlands will be closed as of Tuesday, enabling schools to serve as emergency shelters and making school buses available for evacuations.
"People, we need to prepare," McMaster said during a briefing at the state's emergency management center in West Columbia. "This one is particularly big, particularly strong. ... We don't want to gamble with a single South Carolina life."
Most of South Carolina's coast remains in Florence's cone of uncertainty, raising the possibility of the state's first major hurricane strike in nearly three decades.
By midday Monday, the hurricane blew winds near 130 mph, reaching Category 4 strength capable of devastating damage. Forecasters expect Florence to make landfall somewhere near Wilmington, N.C., before sunrise on Friday with winds as strong as 120 mph.
Last September, McMaster ordered evacuations on seven barrier islands along the state's southern coastline — including Hilton Head Island, the largest by far — to escape the storm surges of Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida. That order affected about 44,500 residents.
Most of South Carolina's coast was evacuated in October 2016 when Hurricane Matthew skirted the shoreline before coming ashore just north of Charleston with winds of 75 mph.
A year earlier, much-feared Hurricane Joaquin missed the East Coast but fueled what experts called a "fire hose" of tropical moisture that aimed directly at South Carolina, dumping up to 2 feet of rain over several days and killing 19, most of them in the Columbia area.
The last major hurricane to hit South Carolina was Hugo in September 1989. It came ashore just north of Charleston with winds of 135 mph, causing 13 deaths in the state and $6.5 billion in damage in 1989 dollars.
With Florence speeding up, McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, which allowed the state to begin putting hurricane preparations into effect and allowed the governor to use the National Guard and deploy law enforcement officers.
The declaration also triggered South Carolina's anti-price-gouging law, which remains in effect until the emergency status ends. Taking advantage of the storm by unfairly hiking prices for food, gasoline, hotel rooms or other needs is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail, said Attorney General Alan Wilson.
On Sunday, McMaster asked the Trump administration to declare an emergency, which would allow federal money to flow to the state in direct help and reimbursements to state agencies soon after the storm passes.
The lane reversals allow McMaster, who is seeking his first full term in November, to avoid the traffic nightmares on I-26 when Gov. Jim Hodges ordered an evacuation in advance of Hurricane Floyd in September 1999. It took drivers up to nine hours to reach Columbia.
State officials have been practicing the lane reversals ever since that fiasco, which contributed to Hodges' loss in 2002.
Gov. Nikki Haley's 2016 order for Hurricane Matthew marked the first time those practice drills were put into use. Officials called it a success, with traffic steadily moving at up to 70 mph.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said the town will begin blocking people from entering the island during an ordered evacuation. During re-entry, only residents will be able to return, provided they have ID showing they live there.
On Sullivan's Island, Town Administrator Andy Benke said staff have been warning residents about the potential for an evacuation for days: "If the governor advises evacuation, it's in their best interest to leave."
This story will be updated.
Andy Shain, Andrew Brown and Chloe Johnson contributed.