Gov. Henry McMaster will order evacuations along South Carolina's entire 187-mile coastline border starting at noon Tuesday, saying residents and tourists must get out of Hurricane Florence's potentially devastating path.

The evacuations will cover some areas inland prone to flooding, including Berkeley County and parts of Dorchester County.

One out of every five South Carolinians, about 1 million in all, are in the evacuation zones covering eight counties.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 heading into Charleston and U.S. 501 into Myrtle Beach will be reversed when the order takes effect, opening all lanes to evacuees. A decision on lane reversals in Beaufort County will be made on Tuesday, McMaster said.

Schools and state offices in 26 counties as far inland as Lexington in the Midlands will be closed as of Tuesday, enabling schools to serve as emergency shelters and making school buses available for evacuations.

"People, we need to prepare," McMaster said during a briefing at the state's emergency management center in West Columbia. "This one is particularly big, particularly strong. ... We don't want to gamble with a single South Carolina life."

Most of South Carolina's coast remains in Florence's cone of uncertainty, raising the possibility of the state's first major hurricane strike in nearly three decades.

By midday Monday, the hurricane blew winds near 130 mph, reaching Category 4 strength capable of devastating damage. Forecasters expect Florence to make landfall somewhere near Wilmington, N.C., before sunrise on Friday with winds as strong as 120 mph.

Last September, McMaster ordered evacuations on seven barrier islands along the state's southern coastline — including Hilton Head Island, the largest by far — to escape the storm surges of Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida. That order affected about 44,500 residents.

Most of South Carolina's coast was evacuated in October 2016 when Hurricane Matthew skirted the shoreline before coming ashore just north of Charleston with winds of 75 mph.