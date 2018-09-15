COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster is lifting the evacuation order for several Lowcountry counties, allowing some evacuees to return home at noon Saturday as Florence continued crawling along the northeastern part of the state.
McMaster announced that people can return to Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, as well as Edisto Beach, the only part of Colleton County that was under orders to leave.
The call came after Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm.
The storm "no longer poses an imminent threat to the life, health, safety, or welfare" of people in those counties, reads McMaster's executive order.
Georgetown and Horry Counties remain under the evacuation order that directed people to leave starting at noon Tuesday. An estimated 441,000 people actually left the coast, meaning roughly 320,000 people stayed.
The governor asks returning residents to be patient because there will be traffic congestion, as well as blocked roadways or detours. Don't drive around barricades or use emergency lanes needed for first responders, he said.
More than 170,000 homes and businesses in South Carolina were without power Saturday morning.
Power may not be restored for several days, McMaster said.
No decision has been made yet on opening schools or government offices. Those calls will come after local officials assess potential damage and shelter needs.
The governor's latest order does not prevent local officials from setting curfews.