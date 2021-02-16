Ethics complaint filed over new SC federal Judge Joe Dawson's County Council departure deal

On the same day a judicial reform organization filed a formal complaint against recently seated U.S. District Judge Joe Dawson over his ongoing $216,000 contract with Charleston County government, county officials disclosed it was Dawson himself who drafted the agreement.

The disclosure was made Feb. 16 by County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor at the body's formal meeting, and came hours after Gabe Roth, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Fix the Court, filed a formal judicial ethics complaint about the arrangement.

“The things that are being paid for flout the ethical standards for federal judges,” said Roth, citing the Charleston County contract agreement with Dawson that was obtained by The Post and Courier through the Freedom of Information Act.

Dawson was Charleston County’s attorney until his U.S. Senate confirmation in December. Days before his confirmation, Dawson signed a deal to provide 12 months of services to the county if he became a judge.

The genesis of where that agreement came from had not been confirmed until now. County Councilman Kylon Middleton raised the question at a previous meeting.

“Mr. Dawson, the attorney, drew up the agreement,” Pryor said at the Feb. 16 council meeting, raising additional questions.

The controversial document states that, in exchange for the $216,000, Dawson “agrees to provide the county his institutional and historical knowledge and insight on proceedings related to services performed or required to be performed, or non-legal advice on matters where he possesses pertinent knowledge for twelve months from the date of his separation.”

One council member who was not in the meeting where the deal was discussed in December said Tuesday night he would have opposed it.

“I would not have been in favor of that,” Councilman Henry Darby said. “I would have never gone along with that. Never, ever.”

Other members of council said they were aware of the arrangement, and needed Dawson’s ongoing knowledge because he served as county attorney for 20 years. Still, some said they didn’t know how much he was to be paid.

“Since we’re clearing the air, I did indeed discuss very briefly whether we needed to have access to Joe Dawson’s knowledge after he left and I said 'absolutely,' ” Councilman Dickie Schweers said. “I was never asked about the pay in the ongoing contract."

However, the Fix the Court complaint says Dawson can’t be in service to the county at the same time while he is sitting on the federal bench.

“You can’t do other work once you’re a judge,” Roth said. “If you want to make more money on top of being a judge, write a book or teach a class.”

The deal, which was not disclosed on Dawson’s judicial screening questionnaire, also calls for him to be paid 1.5 percent of any amount the county recovers as a plaintiff in national litigation over opioid pharmaceuticals. Dawson was one of seven lead attorneys on the case for the county.

“As far as the 1.5 percent litigation fee, I have no clue where that came from,” Schweers said.

Roth said that part of the agreement might be allowable under ethics statutes as deferred compensation, but “it doesn’t look great.” He noted that the Purdue Pharma litigation is an ongoing federal case.

Dawson did not return a call to his U.S. District Court office in Greenville seeking comment, and has not responded to prior requests for comment.

Charleston County Council members have given conflicting accounts of the purpose of the agreement with Dawson — one called it a “retainer” while another called it a severance payment — and until now had refused to say who drafted or approved the deal.

Councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt said council members knew what was going on, and Dawson’s pending departure was an urgent situation.

“All this sanctimonious virtue signaling is blowing my mind because we were all there,” she said.

“He was already being approved by the U.S. Senate. Things were moving extremely fast,” said Honeycutt. “Could it have been done better? It probably could have.”

She said several other county attorneys left when Dawson did, creating an urgent need to find a replacement. The county has been reviewing finalists for Dawson’s job for weeks.

“I hope that we can continue to rely on Mr. Dawson to provide the knowledge — not legal advice — as we move on,” Honeycutt said.

Councilwoman Anna Johnson also said council members, with the exception of Darby, were all in the room when Dawson’s contract was discussed during a non-public executive session.

“Everyone was there when we discussed the salary for Mr. Dawson and even the 1.5 percent,” she said.

Darby wanted to know how the deal was approved if there was no vote taken.

Johnson said the county council chairman at the time — Elliott Summey — and the county administrator had the authority. Summey, who is no longer on council and is in charge of Charleston International Airport, has denied knowledge of the details of the arrangement.

“I don’t think anyone did anything with unethical intentions,” Pryor said. “We work too damn hard to have our names scandalized. We all make mistakes and we all need forgiveness.”

Judicial complaints in the 4th Circuit are handled by Chief Judge Roger Gregory but the process is not transparent. Complaints are not disclosed unless the person filing a complaint makes one known, as in this case.

University of Pittsburgh Professor Arthur Hellman, an expert on judicial ethics, said judicial complaints can take three paths. Most, he said, are filed by disgruntled plaintiffs and are quickly dismissed as having no merit. But the rest either go to a special committee appointed by the chief judge or are resolved by the judge in question taking “voluntary corrective action.”

“My research has shown that’s what often happens in cases with a pretty clear ethical violation,” Hellman said, referring to voluntary corrective action.

“I would think that for the chief judge to conclude this without sending it to a special committee, Judge Dawson would have to return the money, as well as renounce the contract,” he said.

It is not known if the Fix the Court complaint is the first, or only, complaint filed in connection with the matter.

Decisions on complaints are eventually posted on the 4th Circuit’s website, but typically do not identify the judge, the complainant or the details of the complaint.