Ethics complaint filed over new SC federal Judge Joe Dawson departure deal

A judicial reform organization has filed a formal complaint against recently seated U.S. District Court Judge Joe Dawson over his ongoing $216,000 contract with Charleston County government.

Dawson was Charleston County's attorney until his U.S. Senate confirmation in December. Days before his confirmation, Dawson signed a deal to provide 12 months of services to the county if he were confirmed but while sitting on the federal bench.

Gabe Roth, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Fix the Court, based in New York, filed a formal judicial ethics complaint about the arrangement Feb. 16.

“The things that are being paid for, flout the ethical standards for federal judges," said Roth, citing the Charleston County contract agreement with Dawson that was obtained by The Post and Courier through the Freedom of Information Act.

The document states that in exchange for the $216,000, Dawson “agrees to provide the county his institutional and historical knowledge and insight on proceedings related to services performed or required to be performed, or non-legal advice on matters where he possesses pertinent knowledge for twelve months from the date of his separation.”

The Fix the Court complaint says Dawson cannot be in service to the county at the same time he is sitting on the federal bench.

“You can’t do other work once you’re a judge," Roth said. “If you want to make more money on top of being a judge, write a book or teach a class."

The deal, which was not disclosed on Dawson's judicial screening questionnaire, also calls for him to be paid 1.5 percent of any amount the county recovers as a plaintiff in national litigation over opioid pharmaceuticals. Dawson was one of seven lead attorneys on the case for the county.

Roth said that part of the agreement might be allowable under ethics statutes as deferred compensation, but "it doesn't look great." He noted that the Purdue Pharma litigation is an ongoing federal case.

Dawson did not return a call to his U.S. District Court office in Greenville seeking comment, and has not responded to prior requests for comment.

Charleston County Council members have given conflicting accounts of the purpose of the agreement with Dawson — one called it a "retainer" while another called it a severance payment — and have so far refused to say who drafted or approved the deal.

Recently-elected Councilman Kylon Middleton was the only member of council to raise the issue on Feb. 11, days after The Post and Courier reported on the arrangement, and he's still waiting for answers.

"Such a consequential decision, you would think people would have a clear memory," he said Monday.

Judicial complaints in the Fourth Circuit are handled by Chief Judge Roger Gregory, but the process is not transparent. Complaints are not disclosed unless the person filing a complaint makes one known, as in this case.

University of Pittsburgh Professor Arthur Hellman, an expert on judicial ethics, said judicial complaints can take three paths. Most, he said, are filed by disgruntled plaintiffs and are quickly dismissed as having no merit. But the rest either go to a special committee appointed by the chief judge or are resolved by the judge in question taking "voluntary corrective action."

“My research has shown that’s what often happens in cases with a pretty clear ethical violation," Hellman said, referring to voluntary corrective action.

“I would think that for the chief judge to conclude this without sending it to a special committee, Judge Dawson would have to return the money as well as renounce the contract," he said.

It is not known if the Fix the Court complaint is the first, or only, complaint filed in connection to the matter.

Decisions on complaints are eventually posted on the Fourth Circuit's website, but typically do not identify the judge, the complainant, or the details of the complaint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.