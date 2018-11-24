A former Charleston City Councilwoman and mother of current Mayor John Tecklenburg died on Saturday.
Esther H. Tecklenburg was 90.
One of three children, Tecklenburg was born Esther Herlihy on Sept. 5, 1928 in Brookline, Massachusetts, according to information provided to The Post and Courier. Her parents, Fred and Florence Herlihy, moved to the Carolinas when she was 1-year-old and settled in Orangeburg when she was 5.
"To the world, she was many things: A civic leader who once served on Charleston City Council; a tireless volunteer for the causes that meant so much to her; a faithful servant of the church she loved and the Lord whose will she always sought to follow," the Mayor said, in a statement.
Tecklenburg served on city council from 1980 to 1986 and was mayor pro tempore in 1981. She was involved in the development of projects like Waterfront Park and Charleston Place, her son said in an interview with The Post and Courier during his 2015 mayoral bid.
She was the seventh woman to serve on the city council, according to city records.
Esther and her husband Henry — a businessman who served for years as S.C. Ports Authority chairman and was a close friend of former U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings, D-S.C. — were fixtures in the Charleston community and in South Carolina politics.
Aside from her time on the city council, Tecklenburg served on the S.C. State University Board of Trustees, a post that was dear to her heart, her son said. She was also a founding board member of Crisis Ministries, Charleston's first homeless shelter, which became One80 Place; a member of the Orangeburg Area Human Relations Committee, founded in the wake of the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre; the first lay member of the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners; a St. Francis Hospital board member and a member of the Medical University of South Carolina's Board of Visitors.
"To my brothers and me, she was always 'Mom' — the woman who somehow taught five independent-minded boys the difference between right and wrong, and the true meaning of words like faith and grace and love — and that is how we are remembering her today," Tecklenburg said.