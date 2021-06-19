Errant rifle blast in Summerville townhome shatters water main, floods neighbor's home

SUMMERVILLE — The Moyers returned from vacation June 13 to find their townhome flooded.

Water was pouring through the ceiling, into the garage and out the back door. Justin Moyer, 46, followed the current to a ruptured water main in the master bedroom. At first, he thought the pipe had exploded. He enlisted a neighbor to help move valuables out of the house.

"I thought the ceiling was going to collapse downstairs," Moyer said.

The neighbor saw the damage and told Moyer something seemed off. There were holes in the bedroom wall. That’s when they noticed the laundry room next to the bedroom had holes, too — and together these holes seemed to come from next door.

And police records show that's exactly what happened.

A man visiting residents of the adjacent townhome had unintentionally fired a loaded military-style rifle the night prior, Summerville police later discovered. The bullet appears to have traveled through at least two walls and a washing machine before shattering the water main in the Moyers' bedroom, causing it to burst and flood the whole residence.

That weekend, an out-of-state friend was visiting the townhome next door, according to preliminary police records. The night of June 12, two residents and the guest, Corey Reliford, were moving furniture to play video games. A woman and child were in another room.

Reliford, 23, spotted a rifle in the corner of a closet in the master bedroom. He picked up the gun and asked if it was loaded, according to a police incident report. One of the residents replied he did not think so. Reliford later told police he checked the magazine and barrel.

He flipped the selector switch to fire, pointed the gun at a wall shared with the Moyers and pulled the trigger, records show.

No one was hurt, but no one called the police, either. The neighbors went forward with their evening plans to play video games.

One of the residents told police he checked to make sure everyone was OK, but Moyer disputes this. Moyer said his smart doorbell detects when anyone arrives at the door, but it didn’t report any visitors that night.

Police confiscated the Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle and a Glock 19 handgun found in the home. One officer reviewed with Reliford how to properly clear a firearm of ammunition.

Summerville police said June 18 a warrant was issued for Reliford's arrest, charging him with discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Since he resides in Kentucky, an arrest has not yet been made, police said.

Reliford could not be reached for comment. Moyer's neighbors did not return requests for comment.

The morning of June 17, renovations were already well underway at the Moyer residence. The floor on the main level was stripped bare, with fans positioned to dry out the remaining moisture. Paint was peeling from the ceiling.

The master bedroom still sported a softball-size hole where the water main had been hit. Moyer pointed to two smaller holes on the opposite wall. On the other side was their laundry room, where the bullet traveled through an ironing board and washing machine, he said.

Movers arrived to take away the rest of the family's furniture and belongings. The Moyers have found temporary housing while they sort out next steps. He said they're not certain if they will return. He expects repairs will be expensive, and his family isn't sure whether they would feel safe living there again.

"It's going to be a hard sell, to be honest," Moyer said. "I think we're 50-50."