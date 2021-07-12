Errant liposuction machine prompted Ravenel Bridge shutdown Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT — A briefcase on wheels appeared at the base of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on July 10, shutting down the bridge and halting traffic between Charleston and East Cooper for two hours.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department revealed on July 12 that the mysterious container was not a bomb but a liposuction machine.

Police officers were dispatched to the bridge around 11:20 a.m. after receiving a call about the suspicious item, reports show.

“A concerned citizen advised that there was a silver box with a lock on it tucked underneath the bridge below the pedestrian walk way,” an officer wrote in an incident report. “The citizen advised that the box had a fan and red and green buttons on top of it.”

The liposuction machine was deemed safe by the Charleston Police Department’s bomb squad and the bridge was fully reopened around 2 p.m.

Mount Pleasant investigators said the machine was not being illegally used and was unintentionally placed at the base of the bridge, though authorities are continuing to investigate the case.