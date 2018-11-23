As Harris Pastides began his final year leading University of South Carolina, he was asked what skills his successor should possess.
He suggested someone with the dexterity to "preserve the core strength of the university but be willing to understand that (USC) can’t do it all" and willing to making changes or cuts "looking where the need is in the state and in society.
"I would love to have that entrepreneurial ‘Let me hit the restart button here’ (attitude) and see where this university can really both excel in its mission but also find the revenue sources," he told The Post and Courier.
For the first time in 11 years, South Carolina's largest university begins searching for a new president with a committee led by a small group of trustees that will be aided by leaders from the school's faculty, students and alumni.
The search committee met for the first time Nov. 8 and will meet again Nov. 30 to review presidential search firms. The search panel, led by USC Vice Chairman Hugh Mobley, will offer four finalists to the full board, who will choose the next president of the 217-year-old college.
USC board leaders hope to have a new president chosen by the time Pastides leaves at the end of the school year but they are willing to wait for the right candidate.
"We're going to move as quickly and thoroughly as we can," said Mobley, a Lancaster pharmacist. "But there is a stop sign."
No favorites have emerged since Pastides announced his retirement in October. Pastides spent 10 years at USC, running its public health school and research division, before becoming president in 2008. There are no guarantees another inside candidate will take over the school.
"It's wide open," Mobley said. "We have become a national and quasi-international university. We're going to find the best person who fits our needs."
Mobley said USC's next president will likely have those entrepreneurial attributes Pastides described.
USC will need to find ways to keep money coming in since South Carolina public colleges receive among the nation's smallest share of public funding and the number of high school graduates is expected to start shrinking. The school has made up for public funding shortfalls through expanding enrollment and hiking tuition, a problem since average tuition at South Carolina public colleges are the most expensive in the Southeast.
Mobley noted how Pastides tried new endeavors to bolster the school, notably opening an online college that allows students outside Columbia to get USC degrees and expanding the summer session to help some students at a more crowded campus graduate faster. He also used post-recession low interest rates to spur more than $1 billion in new construction and renovation, including new law and business school buildings.
"We need someone who realizes changes are coming and that you need to move faster," Mobley said. "And at the root of all that, you need to have an understanding about the costs."
Other trustees on the search committee are former board chairmen Gene Warr and William Hubbard, both attorneys; Dorn Smith, a Kingstree surgeon; and Leah Moody, a Rock Hill attorney and the board's only African-American member.
Faculty representatives on the panel are: Marco Valtorta, a computer science professor who chairs the Faculty Senate; Julius Fridriksson, a public health professor who received one of the school's largest-ever grants; and Araceli Hernandez-Laroche, assistant chair for the languages, literature, and composition department at USC Upstate who is representing the system's seven satellite campuses.
The search committee also includes: USC Student Government President Taylor Wright, a pre-med major from Charleston; USC Alumni Association President Robert Dozier, an Atlanta banker; and USC Foundations Chairman W.C. Hammett, a retired business executive from Chapin.