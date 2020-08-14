Energy poverty could lead people to dangerous decisions

Temperatures are steadily rising in South Carolina. And when the summertime heat reaches unbearable heights, it places extra burdens on people who don’t have access to efficient cooling systems.

Add a significant health issue to the picture, and the situation could turn dangerous.

For people like 60-year-old Georgette Felder of Ladson, summers can be especially bad. Felder's asthma, a respiratory disease, is triggered when the weather gets intense.

“I can’t stand the heat,” Felder said.

So to stay cool, she either used a fan or wore minimal clothing.

People like Felder didn't just suffer in the Palmetto State's sweltering heat and humidity. They've been living in a 20th century crisis. Experts call it energy poverty.

When there’s no air conditioning in the home, sometimes indoor temperatures can be hotter than it is outdoors, Felder said. Charleston averaged a high of 92 degrees last month, according to the National Weather Service.

For a while, Felder said she had to suffer with no air conditioning. In addition to feeling uncomfortable, she was concerned about getting sicker.

“So it plays a worry on you when you already have a little ailment that could turn into a big ailment,” she said.

About 618 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Older adults, children and people with mental disorders and chronic diseases have the highest risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke.

Last month, Felder and nearly 100 others were recipients of free air conditioners during Project Cool Breeze’s first distribution of the summer. The initiative, created more than 20 years ago by S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, provides the units to qualified seniors.

Gilliard started Project Cool Breeze in 1999 during a time when many senior citizens were dying because of the high heat index. He said most of the public housing in his district predated the 1930s.

The units, mostly occupied by elderly people, did not have central air.

“So here we are, you know, decades later, the public housing weren’t renovated, and they weren’t modernized,” Gilliard said. “So nobody had central heat. Okay, so when we started Cool Breeze, we started off small, but the demands, the demands had grown.”

While Gilliard pushed to get public housing units upgraded in Charleston, he and his team gave air conditioners to people 60 and older to help alleviate some of the burden. He hasn’t stopped.

For some, the issue with energy efficiency goes beyond the need for air conditioning in the home. Paying the high energy costs could be the concern.

Deitra Matthews, government relations manager at Conservation Voters of South Carolina, said using a large amount of income to pay utility bills is essentially energy poverty.

"That's really energy poverty because if people are paying 20 percent of their income on just their utilities, they are having to make some very dangerous decisions on whether it's food, medicine, transportation," she said.

When having to choose one essential need over the other, people typically end up trying to manage the energy consumption in their home, Matthews said.

"And oftentimes in the summer, that can be very dangerous, especially when you're talking about dealing with children," she said.

Alan Hancock, energy and climate advocacy director at the Coastal Conversation League, said the group is asking public service commissioners to require utilities to fund programs that'll make it easier for people to weatherize their homes, keep them cool and prevent $500 power bills.

Eddy Moore, the League's energy and climate director, said energy inefficiency in homes is being addressed through small efforts, but sporadically.

For example, in 2011, rural electric cooperatives in South Carolina piloted the Help My House initiative that provided low-cost loans for energy-efficiency improvements to reduce participants' utility bills. More than 100 rural single-family homes were served.

“And so that was a very good thing. But you know, here’s the other side of it,” Moore said. “Only a few of the cooperatives participated. They ran out of funding and they stopped doing it, and they’re going to bring it back.

“But this is why I use the word, you know, sporadic and limited and not comprehensive,” she added.

Moore said a statewide policy would help address energy efficiency, but implementation is more likely done by a number of entities.

Companies like Dominion Energy are taking steps to help customers with efficiency. The company virtually resumed its energy checkups this summer for residential customers. During checkups, customers receive energy-saving advice and a review of the home's insulation, windows and heating and cooling systems, among other things.

Moore said people will slowly move toward more efficient lifestyles if the state, local governments and utility companies don’t make the process more seamless.