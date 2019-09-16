The Pine Tree Hotel on James Island was so dilapidated that Charleston County was ready to order it torn down a few years ago.
But the National Park Service announced Monday it would grant $490,861 to stabilize the modest Mosquito Beach hotel, a surviving remnant of when the site was one of a few places African Americans could recreate on South Carolina's coast.
The grant came from the African American Civil Rights Grant Program, which is funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the Park Service. It's the same pot of money that helped the foundation recently research the James Island site and nominate it to the National Register of Historic Places.
The new grant, as with the earlier grant, will go the Historic Charleston Foundation, the nonprofit preservation group that focuses on downtown but also works across the region.
Winslow Hastie, president & CEO of the foundation, said the foundation requested enough money for the entire project and was thrilled when the entire sum came through. He noted the story of Mosquito Beach is part of the larger story of the James Island's Sol Legare community, which was settled by newly freed slaves and remains largely owned by their descendants.
"Of the five historic ‘black beaches’ in Charleston County, Mosquito Beach is the only one remaining virtually intact, and offers a vivid reminder of the segregation era," he said.
The beach hit its heyday in the 1950s when African Americans weren't welcome on Folly Beach or most other South Carolina beaches. In 1953, the Harborview Pavilion was built on Mosquito Beach and helped make it a popular gathering spot. That popularity led to the eventual construction of the modest, 14-room Pine Tree Hotel, which had a communal kitchen and communal bathrooms on its first and second floors.
The hotel closed as segregation wound down. Unlike the pavilion, it managed to survive Hurricanes Hugo, Matthew, Irma and Florence.
William "Cubby" Wilder now owns the building, which was built by his late uncle, the late Andrew Jackson “Apple” Wilder.
Wilder said Monday the grant and repairs will allow him to rehabilitate it into an educational and entrepreneurial hub for the local African American community.
Hastie said current rehabilitation plans include of the second floor as a hostel comprised of eight affordable rooms for rent, while the first floor would be restored as one ADA-compliant hostel room, an office, storage space and five commercial vendor booths.
He said the first-floor market would not only draw people to learn about the hotel's historical significance, but also spin off commercial entities that could serve as a draw for the community. Such planning will now kick into a higher gear.
"There is nothing set in stone," Wilder said of the building's redesign. A timetable submitted with the grant shows assorted planning and design work continuing later this year. Construction work could begin in early 2020 and finish by early 2021.
For years, the Pine Tree Hotel has needed critical repairs. While the structure is basically sound, its foundation and roofing system are failing. Its front and rear porches need rebuilding and its electrical and mechanical systems need to be brought up to code.
Wilder said he may reach out to the same contractor who helped save the Seashore Farmers Lodge off Sol Legare Road several years back. That building, built for an African American burial society, is now a small museum.
Michael Allen, a consultant on the Mosquito Beach project and former National Park Service employee, said he was relieved to learn the hotel building survived Dorian with little more than the loss of a blue tarp.
The National Park Service announced $12 million in African American Civil Rights grants to 44 projects in 17 states, including well known civil rights landmarks such as Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.
NPS Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said the grants "will help tell a more complete narrative of the African American experience in the pursuit of civil rights.”
Other South Carolina awards included:
- $37,088 for an exhibit at the University of South Carolina in Columbia: “Justice for All” Exhibit: Connecting South Carolina’s Involvement in Demanding Justice for African American Rights Throughout the Civil Rights Movement.
- $49,500 to the Historic Columbia Foundation for the reinterpretation of the house museum where civil rights pioneer Modjeska Monteith Simkins House once lived.
- $500,000 for the second phase of renovation to the the Historic Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg.
- $50,000 to the Penn Center Inc.'s oral history project, which aims to collect 30 histories of key civil rights workers who were with Martin Luther King Jr. on Saint Helena Island between 1963-67.
The Pine Tree grant is also good news for the statewide nonprofit Preserve South Carolina, which recently listed the hotel as one of eight historic places at risk in the state.