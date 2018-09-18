WILMINGTON, N.C. — Emergency responders in the marooned Wilmington area on Tuesday morning are handing out ready-to-eat meals, water and tarps for up to 60,000 residents.

The supplies delivered by 20 Army trucks from Fort Bragg are expected to last four days. The sites where residents can pick up the supplies are:

College Park Elementary School (formerly The Rock Church) — 5301 Sidbury Rd.

Cape Fear Community College Downtown Main Campus — 700 N. Front St. (between Brunswick and Hanover Street)

Veteran’s Park — 840 Halyburton Memorial Pkwy.

The Wilmington-area Costco's fuel pumps opened Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and the store was set to open at 10 a.m.

Catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Florence's historic rainfall has inundated entire neighborhoods in large parts of the Wilmington region and cut off virtually all access to the city of roughly 120,000.

The storm has killed 32 people, including 25 in North Carolina, as of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's supplies were delivered only after the Army caravan snaked through the area's flooded roadways. Supplies elsewhere are being delivered by Army helicopter.

Much of the area was still without power Tuesday morning. Most providers of food and fuel were closed. Lines of hundreds of cars have snaked around the few gas stations that have opened.

This story will be updated.