COLUMBIA — After the Columbia area’s former chief prosecutor Dan Johnson was toppled in a corruption scandal, officials are eyeing new spending controls for one of the state’s largest solicitor’s offices.
Under interim solicitor Heather Weiss, the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Kershaw and Richland counties has reined in a practice of rampant credit card spending by Johnson and a former top aide, Nicole Holland, cutting the number of office cards from four to two.
A stack of more than $5,000 in petty cash, which Johnson had handed to some staff members for purposes that weren’t always clearly documented, is sealed in a box and stashed away in a drawer.
And the office added accounting software to track every dollar that’s spent. During Johnson’s tenure, which began in 2011, he and Holland had broad authority to rack up thousands in monthly expenses, while declining to provide receipts and charging purchases to taxpayers.
Byron Gipson, the Columbia lawyer elected Nov. 6 and who will take office as the 5th Circuit Solicitor in January, said he’s selected a team of legal and financial experts, including a retired judge, to consider more changes.
“We want procedures that are tried and tested, just to hold everyone accountable,” Gipson said. “It will likely be something very strict.”
South Carolina has few guidelines for managing the funds of solicitors in its 16 judicial circuits, despite the millions that flow into the offices annually from local, state and federal sources.
The 5th Circuit Solicitor has a budget of about $8 million and a staff of around 140. The new controls may establish what could be a new financial model among its peers, after the office was racked by scandal.
In September, federal and state grand juries indicted Johnson and Holland on theft, fraud and embezzlement charges. Holland, who left her post months ago, earlier this month pleaded guilty to the federal charges, setting up her cooperation in the case against Johnson.
Johnson has denied the charges and hired a lawyer. He lost the June Democratic primary to Gipson and was suspended from office in September by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Prosecutors allege Johnson and Holland raided his office’s drug-seizure accounts to cover thousands in personal travel and lodging expenses, which they charged on their office credit cards.
Now, only Weiss, the interim solicitor, and office manager Terri Yarnall have access to those office credit cards, which Weiss said are used solely to cover day-to-day office expenses.
“And Terri doesn’t spend anything without talking to me about it,” Weiss said.
Indictments came in the wake of reporting by The Post and Courier that detailed Johnson’s tens of thousands in money transfers to office credit cards from his drug-seizure accounts.
The newspaper pinpointed the maneuvers in thousands of documents obtained from Johnson’s office under the Freedom of Information Act by PAPR, a South Carolina watchdog group.
The Post and Courier also obtained additional spending records from Kershaw County. Taken together, the records showed Johnson and Holland charged taxpayers thousands for international trips, medical bills and memberships to a swank private club, among other questionable expenses.
For end-of-the-year holiday bashes, Johnson rented out a private club, catered expensive meals and paid his brother, an Arizona DJ, thousands of dollars to spin tunes.
That practice is finished, Gipson said. For a Thanksgiving get together, the solicitor’s office was planning a potluck.
“This is not party central,” Gipson said. “We’re here to work.”