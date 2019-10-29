The full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stood by their colleagues' determination that Emanuel AME Church shooting survivors should be able to sue the federal government for failing to stop Dylann Roof's rampage, they determined Tuesday.

The three-judge panel's August decision — that 16 lawsuits seeking damages for the pain and costs brought on by the killings could proceed — would hinder federal public safety operations by making them vulnerable to lawsuits, federal attorneys argued in an Oct. 17 petition.

"The plaintiffs won this round, hands down," said William Wilkins, an attorney who handled survivors' appeal. Wilkins is a former 4th Circuit chief judge now in private practice.

The appeal has gone back and forth since 2018 when a federal judge dismissed the lawsuits on the basis of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which founded the federal background check system. It granted government employees immunity in cases where they fail to stop firearm sales to dangerous persons.

The panel of judges overturned that decision, saying the Brady Act protected the employee who, barred from the FBI's database and confused by incorrect information in the report, failed to confirm indications that Roof was ineligible to buy the gun he used to kill nine worshippers at Emanuel AME.

Federal attorneys asked the full appeals court to re-hear the arguments but were denied in the Tuesday decision. They may petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, but otherwise the next proceedings will go through Charleston's district court.

"We brought this case because we feel our clients did not get full justice for what the FBI did ... it was not a full measure of what a background check should be," plaintiffs attorney Gedney Howe said. "It's not a final decision, (but) our clients won this round."