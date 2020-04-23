Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof claims he has been targeted for abuse in federal prison

Mass killer Dylann Roof says he is being targeted for abuse and denied his constitutional rights in federal prison as he appeals his death sentence for killing nine black worshipers at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

In a five-page letter to The Post and Courier, the 26-year-old self-avowed white supremacist alleged that staff at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., have singled him out for punishment and keep him locked up for 23 hours a day. The prison houses federal death row, where Roof was sent in 2017 to await his execution for committing the church killings.

Roof said the alleged harassment by prison staff escalated in February and has continued since he went on a brief hunger strike that same month. He said a dispute with an officer and a “conveniently” discovered weapon in his cell have resulted in him being placed in near isolation for six months, cut off from television, phone privileges and the prison law library.

“I always think of Anders from Norway, complaining about not having up-to-date video games,” he wrote, in an apparent reference to the gripes of an imprisoned Norwegian mass murderer who killed 77 during a 2011 shooting rampage. “I don’t want to come across that way. But what they’re doing to me is wrong.”

Federal prison authorities declined to comment on Roof’s claims, saying that they do not discuss an inmate’s confinement conditions or disciplinary status for safety and security reasons. They also would not say what weapon was found in his cell.

Alexandra Yates, Roof’s deputy federal public defender, said his legal team had no comment to offer on his allegations.

Roof avoided speaking with reporters after his arrest and had little to say to the jury during his death penalty trial. His brief closing argument is perhaps best remembered for him saying, “I still feel like I had to do it.”

Roof reached out to The Associated Press in February, complaining that prison staffers felt justified in harassing him “since I am hated by the general public.” He told the AP he went on the hunger strike to protest his treatment by a Bureau of Prisons disciplinary hearing officer after he complained about being refused access to the law library and a copier to file legal papers.

The Post and Courier wrote Roof to learn more about the episode and to see if he could shed additional light on the pending appeal of his federal convictions and sentence. Roof’s lawyers filed a 321-page legal brief in January, asking a federal appeals court in Virginia to review some 20 issues and arguing that he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his capital trial.

Roof went to great lengths during the trial to block his attorneys from introducing evidence about his mental health, fearing it might mar his reputation. It remains unclear to what degree he is assisting his appeals team in pursuing that legal strategy now.

In a response sent earlier this month, Roof sidestepped questions about his appeal and chose to elaborate instead on his treatment in prison.

He stated his problems with staff started in early February when he pulled away from a corrections officer while being escorted back to his cell. He said he was frustrated over being left in a cage area too long while waiting on the officer. That resulted in a fine and loss of his television and email privileges, Roof said.

“I felt this was unjust, and so I stopped eating,” Roof wrote.

After several days, Roof said, prison officials declared him on a hunger strike and moved him Feb. 10.

“Conveniently, they found a weapon in my cell in the process,” he stated, without describing the type of weapon.

More sanctions were handed down Feb. 14 for the weapon, including a loss of his phone privileges for six months, Roof said. The same day, his hunger strike came to an end after corrections officers forcibly tried to take his blood and insert an IV into his arm, causing him to briefly pass out, he stated, repeating a scene he had described to the AP.

Roof contends Bureau of Prisons staff violated their own hunger strike policies in their handling of the episode. He said they continue to trample his rights by keeping him locked in his cell around the clock and restricting his phone access to an hour call with his attorneys each week.

Roof said the restrictions are out of line with those imposed on other inmates and prevent him from speaking with his family, including his elderly grandparents. With prison visits already halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Roof said, these restrictions are “sick and unjustifiable.”

Catherine Grosso is a law professor at Michigan State University whose expertise lies in criminal procedures and capital punishment law. Grosso said it would be concerning if Roof were denied access to the prison law library, but she questioned why he would turn to journalists for help rather than his legal team.

Grosso said the depth and thrust of Roof’s appeal brief made her suspect he was more closely cooperating with his new attorneys. But his letter-writing efforts make her wonder.

“It strikes me he is someone we still cannot fully understand,” she said.

The Sanders family of Charleston lost two relatives in the massacre and two more survived the ordeal. When told of Roof complaints, they sent a statement to The Post and Courier listing the names of all who died or survived the shooting. They noted that all lost their rights or the lives they had known when he opened fire on those who had welcomed him to their Bible study at the church that Wednesday night.

“Every family member and friend of each person named above's life as they knew it, ceased to exist, on June 17, 2015.”