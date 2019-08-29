Those working to build a memorial honoring the victims of the Emanuel AME Church shooting have received their first big gift.

The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation pledged $1 million toward the project, which would landscape much of the existing grounds around the Calhoun Street church.

The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation Board has said it hopes to raise at least $15 million toward the project, two-thirds of which would go to construction and the rest to an endowment to maintain it so that burden doesn't fall on the church.

To donate Tax-deductible donations for the Emanuel Nine Memorial can be made online at emanuelnine.org/#donate.

The Rev. Eric Manning, pastor of Emanuel AME, said the board is grateful to the foundation for its help and hopes it inspires others to give.

“Our mission for this memorial is to honor the lives of the Emanuel Nine while celebrating God’s perfect love in the act of forgiveness which started with the victims’ families,” he said.

Shortly after the racially motivated murders in 2015, the McNairs donated $100,000 to help with the funeral costs for the victims.

Janice McNair, who lived part time on Kiawah Island with her husband Robert before his passing last year, said, “I am incredibly humbled to help memorialize the enduring spirit of faith, love and forgiveness embodied in the nine individuals whose lives were horrifically cut short in 2015.

“It is my hope and prayer that the Emanuel Nine Memorial will forever stand in testament to their lives, our hope in Christ and the enduring spirit of forgiveness so beautifully expressed by the Emanuel community.”

John Darby, The Beach Co. CEO who also serves on the foundation board, said that while the McNair pledge is the first to be made public, more will be announced soon. He said fundraising is going well enough that he is optimistic work can be finished by 2021.

The foundation hired architect Michael Arad, who also created the National September 11 Memorial in New York City, to design the memorial, which was met with favor when renderings of his design were unveiled last summer.

As planned, the memorial would feature a courtyard with two oblong benches facing each other with high backs that arc up and have been likened to sheltering wings or prayer hands. They flank a marble fountain with the names of the Emanuel Nine carved around the edge. Toward the rear, a smaller space features a cross above a simple altar.

It also includes a survivors’ garden on the northeastern corner, a garden space framed by six stone benches and five trees, symbolizing the five survivors and the church itself. Manning said he hopes the memorial will provide spaces for remembrance and contemplation and also offer a chance "advance our collective actions to eradicate racism.”

The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation Board is a nonprofit founded to oversee the memorial's fundraising, construction, endowment and outreach.