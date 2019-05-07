Survivors of the Emanuel AME Church shooting and families of the nine people killed want a federal appeals court to restore their lawsuits arguing that the FBI was negligent in botching the gunman’s background check.
Oral arguments are scheduled today before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va. The proceedings were expected to get underway around 9:30 a.m., and attorneys for both sides are generally afforded 20 minutes to make their case before the court.
The victims are appealing a decision handed down last June in Charleston that dismissed the lawsuits. That ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel came three years and a day after the June 17, 2015, racially motivated hate crime at the Charleston church.
Though he tossed out the suits against the FBI, Gergel blasted “nonsense” and "abysmally poor policy choices" in the background check system that led to Dylann Roof’s gun purchase. He stated that the FBI could have easily fixed the problem but chose to hide behind bureaucratic procedures and misleading statements to its congressional overseers about the system’s effectiveness.
Still, Gergel dismissed the victims’ lawsuits — 16 of them in all — under the FBI’s recommendation because the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which set up the background check system, gives the government immunity in most situations when it fails to prevent weapons from winding up in the wrong hands.
Roof acknowledged drug use during an arrest before the killings — a factor that should have prohibited his gun purchase. An FBI database contained a police report documenting the arrest, but the agency didn’t give its background examiners access to the resource.
When Roof went to buy a gun, the examiners instead tried fruitlessly to get the report directly from South Carolina agencies. A three-day waiting period expired, and Roof was allowed to pick up his Glock pistol without the FBI ever determining his eligibility. The avowed white supremacist killed nine black worshippers during a Bible study two months later.
A jury in December 2016 convicted Roof on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and firearms violations, and sentenced him to death a month later. Roof, 25, is being housed on the federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana.