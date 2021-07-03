Elsa weakens to tropical storm as it barrels toward Caribbean Islands

Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm the morning of July 3 as it barreled toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where forecasters warned near-hurricane conditions and storm surges threatened to cause mudslides and flash flooding.

At 11 a.m., the tropical storm was 40 miles southeast of the Dominican Republic's Isla Beata and 350 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, according to the National Weather Service.

It was moving west-northwest at 29 mph, but a decrease in forward speed was expected July 3 and July 4.

Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola the afternoon or evening of July 3, and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on July 4, the NWS forecasts.

By July 5, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft has recorded Elsa's wind speeds as reaching 70 mph, slightly less than speeds necessary for a category 1 hurricane.

Widespread heavy rain will move across southern Hispaniola and Jamaica on July 3 into July 4, where isolated to scattered flash flooding and mudslides were possible, according to the weather service.

Heavy rain will impact the Cayman Islands and Cuba on July 4 into July 5, resulting in significant flooding and mudslides. The storm is expected to gradually weaken during that period.

There is an increasing risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge and rainfall impacts beginning July 5 in the Florida Keys and southern Florida Peninsula, which will spread northward along the Florida Peninsula through July 7.

The risk will reach the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas July 7 and July 8, but uncertainty in the forecast remains larger than normal due to Elsa's potential interaction with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba, the weather service reported.

Residents in Florida and the East Coast should monitor Elsa's progress, according to the weather service.