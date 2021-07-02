Elsa strengthens into first hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season

Elsa has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season, the National Weather Service reported the morning of July 2.

Surface reports from Barbados indicate Elsa's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 miles per hour, the threshold to be categorized as a Category 1 hurricane.

The hurricane is about 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados and 95 miles east of St. Vincent, the NWS reports. It is moving west-northwest at about 28 miles per hour.

Warnings have been issued for Barbados, St. Vincent, St. Lucia and the Grenadines.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados reported a sustained wind 74 miles per hour and a gust to 86 miles per hour.

Elsa was the fifth named tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season when it formed July 1 off the coast of the Windward Islands of the Carribean. It was the earliest-known fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic region since 1966, according to the Hurricane Center.

The storm could potentially hit South Florida in the coming week, but is not forecast to head toward South Carolina at this time. The storm’s long-range track remains uncertain among forecasters, however.

Charleston County Emergency Management has encouraged residents to pay attention to the forecast as the storm develops.