Elsa forecast to reach Lowcountry evening of July 7 with tropical storm-force winds

Tropical Storm Elsa loomed offshore but was expected to make landfall in Florida on July 7 before crossing into Georgia and the Lowcountry as a tropical storm in the evening.

Tropical storm conditions were expected along the South Carolina coast and in the Charleston area July 7, bringing heavy rainfall, some tropical storm-force winds and potential flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is in place south of the South Santee River and into Georgia, including all Lowcountry coastal counties and Berkeley County.

The National Weather Service’s Charleston Office said outer bands from Elsa could reach the Lowcountry late July 7. The storm’s center is forecast to reach the Lowcountry early July 8.

Elsa is forecast to bring heavy rains to the region and potential flash floods. Rainfall totals could range from 2 inches to 4 inches, with localized higher amounts of rain.

As of 8 a.m. July 7, the Hurricane Center said Elsa was approaching Florida’s northern gulf coast and moving north at 14 mph with maximum winds of 65 mph.

Heavy rainfall during the storm could lead to potential flooding in the Charleston area, according to the weather service. The risk of flooding could increase if the storm hits the Charleston area at high tide on the evening of July 7 and the morning of July 8.

Driving conditions could become dangerous in low-lying areas with poor drainage and susceptible to flooding. People should prepare for potential road and bridge closures. Possible flooding could also impact low-lying areas with poor drainage.

“Use common sense tonight,” Jonathan Lamb, a weather service meteorologist, said. “If there’s water on the road: don’t drive through it. Even if you know the street pretty well and the water doesn’t look that deep, there may not be any road beneath the water."

Coastal areas will receive some of the strongest winds from the storm, which could potentially be 45 mph or greater, Lamb said. Sustained winds should hover 20 to 25 mph, he said.

“It’s going to be pretty treacherous down at the beaches and on the coast today and tomorrow,” Lamb said. “We do have a high risk of rip currents. Boaters should not venture out tonight and tomorrow.”

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans before the storm, a spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in a July 6 news release.

Emergency Management also recommended residents who live in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm, according to the release.

Charleston County Emergency Management officials said they are monitoring the storm and have launched an information line for residents to call for updates on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 843-746-3900.

On July 6, Dorchester County officials said they were monitoring the tropical system and preparing for a response once the storm passes.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is further expected to move to the northeast, off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, the Hurricane Center said.