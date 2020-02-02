The selection of Charleston International Airport’s new CEO was essentially a done deal by the time its entire board learned the name.

Elliott Summey, the chairman of Charleston County Council, had been talking informally with the airport’s outgoing CEO for months. Then there were weeks of more serious talks with a small group of board members before they looped in their colleagues at their monthly meeting.

Only then, on Jan. 23, did the entire board learn that Summey, himself a member, was up for the position. At least four members say they first found out about his candidacy that day.

They would be asked to hire him to a three-year contract just four days later without considering a single outside candidate for the job, which comes with a $290,000-a-year salary. He also will get an $18,000-a-year car allowance, equivalent to reimbursing him every month for the mileage of a cross-country drive.

Summey’s supporters on the Charleston County Aviation Authority board say they didn’t need to look for other applicants. They wanted someone who was already familiar with the airport’s expansion plans and had experience in real estate; Summey had been on the board for years and he is a real-estate developer.

And Summey, 42, had something they say they couldn’t find elsewhere: deep connections in state and local politics.

“Elliott may not be the best we can get, but he is grounded in Charleston,” said Vic Rawl, a county councilman who Summey picked as his designee for the airport board meeting at which he was hired.

Sitting in for Summey, Rawl made the formal motion Monday to hire him.

Well-connected

The connections Summey brings to the airport run both ways.

He sits on the board as the chairman of county council, a position that comes with an automatic seat on the airport authority. So does his father, longtime North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, who also is guaranteed a seat.

Elliott Summey said he didn’t play a role in his county council colleague Rawl’s vote. His father also sent a proxy to the meeting, but that person did not vote on Summey’s hiring.

The younger Summey’s seat on county council also gives him a hand in picking one of the board’s 11 members. In 2018, for instance, he cast a decisive vote to put Jerome Heyward on the airport board.

Heyward, who now serves on North Charleston City Council alongside Summey’s father, voted for his hiring.

“I’m proud of the decision,” Heyward said. “I stand by it 100 percent.”

Summey also won the vote of board member Paul Thurmond, who defended Summey’s father against an ethics allegation in 2016 and previously worked as a city prosecutor in North Charleston.

“It’s important that he knows people in this community,” Thurmond said. “Just because (an applicant) looks good on paper doesn’t mean they are the right person for the job. He checks all of the boxes for me.”

Like Thurmond, a former state senator, a majority of the airport board’s members are chosen by state legislators and approved by the governor.

In the days before his contract came up for a vote, Summey called on his connections in Columbia for support. The day after his name was revealed to the full board, he asked Gov. Henry McMaster to rally support for him.

Within an hour, McMaster, who has known the Summey family for more than a decade, called three members of the board, the governor’s office says. He told the three — Henry Fishburne Jr., Walter Hundley and Will Haynie — that he thought highly of Summey.

The call did not sway them: Fishburne resigned his seat over the weekend to protest the hiring process. Hundley did not attend the meeting. And Haynie, the mayor of Mount Pleasant, voted against Summey, saying the airport should pick a CEO only after a “fair, vigorous and widespread” process.

Haynie was joined by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who cast the board’s other no vote through a proxy and also called for an open hiring process.

“Hopefully, the people who support me will be happy with the results in a couple of years from my hard work and those who have disagreed with the process will say, 'He is the right man for the job,'" Summey said.

No search

The Aviation Authority’s hiring process faced similar backlash in 2013 when it hired its current CEO, state Sen. Paul Campbell.

The agency was likewise roiled by controversy then as the board was divided by calls for a broader search. The agency hired Campbell to a three-year contract just a week after the previous director resigned.

At the time, the airport was preparing to spend $200 million to renovate its terminal building. Charleston attorney Andy Savage, the board’s chairman at the time, said the agency wanted to project stability as it asked to borrow money from investors, and Campbell had been an executive at the aluminum producer Alcoa near Goose Creek.

That Campbell had political ties was a bonus, Savage said, but it wasn’t the main reason he got the job. This time, he said, Summey’s political connections seemed to trump other considerations.

“I see this as a step backward, frankly,” Savage said. “If he was the best choice, then he would have risen to the top following a national search ... My problem is not with Elliott. My problem is with the priorities of the board members.”

When Campbell first discussed stepping down four years ago, the board decided to search more widely for a replacement. It took in 83 applications but ultimately dropped the search and asked Campbell to stay on.

It had conducted similar searches in the past: Former director Sue Stevens, a career airport employee who stepped down in 2013 after nearly seven years at the helm, said she remembered competing against dozens of applicants for the job. She said her predecessor, longtime director Sam Hoerter, was also chosen after a search process.

Charleston International today is a vastly different airport than it was then: The self-supporting airport is served by nine airlines, and it has seasonal transatlantic service for the first time, a twice-weekly British Airways flight to London that returns in March.

Some 4.8 million travelers passed through its expanded terminal last year, two-thirds more than did when Campbell was hired in 2013. Commercial flights take off and land more than 140 times on an average day, up nearly 84 percent over that period. More construction work is planned to accommodate that growth, more than $300 million's worth over the next five years.

But the Aviation Authority is ultimately governed by the law that created it in 1970, and it doesn’t require the board to conduct a search or advertise for the CEO position, said Thurmond, who voted for Summey. It merely says that the board can hire employees and set their salaries.

"If you already know who you want, it's disingenuous to the people who apply to put them through the process," Summey said. "The appearance of a search, that's being dishonest. It's wasteful of a person's time and resources."

Board chairwoman Helen Hill, who runs the regional tourism agency Explore Charleston, said Summey’s hiring differed from Campbell’s in one key way.

The board stipulated that Summey would have to leave county council to get the job and he wouldn’t be allowed to run for elected office as CEO.

"I thought that would be a deal-breaker," Hill said. "I was surprised Elliott was a serious candidate.”

Rushed process

Summey will keep his seat on county council and remain chairman for the rest of the year, even after he begins work at the airport in earnest in July.

The rush to hire him appears to be rooted in politics as well.

Elliott Summey airport contract Elliott Summey's three-year contract includes a $290,000 salary and $18,000-a-year car allowance. It also specifies that he cannot hold electe…

Campbell, who is 73, told board leaders last month that after years of contract extensions, he was ready to step down. Campbell's contract required him to give 90 days notice if he chose to retire before his contract expired in June. That meant he had to tell them by March if he was stepping down. March also happened to be the month Summey would have had to file for re-election. Hiring Summey now rendered that decision moot and allowed time for another candidate to emerge to seek his seat on council.

Despite Campbell's indications in January that he wanted to leave, the subject of hiring a replacement didn’t surface on the agenda for the airport board's Jan. 23 meeting. But that's when some members first heard Summey was a candidate.

Tecklenburg and Haynie, the mayors of South Carolina's largest and fourth-largest cities, said they hadn't heard Summey was up for the job until that day. Board members Charles Salmonsen and Fishburne said they hadn't either.

When the board voted to talk behind closed doors that day — in part to discuss hiring Summey — the CEO search wasn't mentioned publicly.

The private session wasn’t listed on the agenda. At the meeting, the board formally justified its executive session by saying it needed to “discuss contractual/legal issues and receive legal advice,” preliminary minutes show.

Summey’s contract was approved four days later.

Andy Shain and Glenn Smith contributed to this report.