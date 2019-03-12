Two high school seniors from Summerville were greeted with huge applause and more than a few tears from the crowd on Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen Show" as they found out they were getting a full ride — and then some — to attend the College of Charleston this fall.
Jaheim President and Darius Smith told host Ellen DeGeneres they want to be educators. Both students have participated in Ashley Ridge High School's teacher cadet program, which is recruiting future teachers during a statewide educator shortage.
Their first surprise came when DeGeneres opened Jaheim's college acceptance letter on the air.
Darius had already been accepted, but Jaheim was waiting in suspense.
"My mom, she went to tech school and she couldn't finish because she had me and she had my sister, so this would mean a lot for me to show her that 'Hey, Mom, I've got it,'" Jaheim said.
"For me, it would just mean beating the odds. My whole life, it would have been easy to take the other route, you know, but it shows me it's not what you go through in life, it's how you react to what you go through," Darius said.
Darius told DeGeneres he would be the first person in his family to attend college; Jahiem said he would be the first man in his family to attend without playing sports.
The surprises kept coming as DeGeneres told the two students that the College of Charleston was going to cover the full cost of their tuition. "The Ellen Show" and Cheerios, a corporate sponsor, also handed each student a check for $20,000 and another check to their high school for $10,000.
Jaheim and Darius both said they wanted to teach partly because their fathers were absent growing up.
"For the kids, I want to be what I didn't see when I was growing up," Darius said.
Victoria Merritt, the teacher cadet instructor at Ashley Ridge, was in the audience during the show's taping in Los Angeles. The students gave a shout-out to their teacher, who returned the credit when the camera turned to her.
"They make it easy because they are awesome young men," Merritt said, "and they're going to do great things in the classroom for our future students."
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" airs daily at 4 p.m. on WCIV ABC television.