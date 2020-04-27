'Electrical incident' at Wando Welch Terminal leaves 2 workers injured

Two people were injured in what authorities called "an electrical incident" Monday afternoon at the state Ports Authority's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the shipping terminal at 1:43 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.

Port police also responded to the scene, said Liz Crumley, a spokeswoman for the Ports Authority.

"An SCPA teammate and a contractor were injured," Crumley said. "Our thoughts are with them and their families."

Further information was not available Monday.