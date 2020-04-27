You are the owner of this article.
'Electrical incident' at Wando Welch Terminal leaves 2 workers injured

  • Updated
A port worker and a contractor were injured Monday at the S.C. Ports Authority's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

 Leroy Burnell

Two people were injured in what authorities called "an electrical incident" Monday afternoon at the state Ports Authority's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. 

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the shipping terminal at 1:43 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.

Port police also responded to the scene, said Liz Crumley, a spokeswoman for the Ports Authority. 

"An SCPA teammate and a contractor were injured," Crumley said. "Our thoughts are with them and their families."

Further information was not available Monday.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

