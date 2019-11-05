Monks Corner Municipal Complex
Unofficial results from municipal elections in Berkeley and Dorchester counties:

Moncks Corner 

  • Michael Locklier was reelected as mayor. He made national headlines after a lawsuit alleged he had an umpire fired after the official called his son out during a kickball game. He ran unopposed. Write-in votes against him totaled 10 percent.
  • John Wayne Varner ran unopposed for Commissioner of Public Works and won.
  • David Dennis, Jay Law and Chad Sweatman were all reelected to council.
  • Johna Bilton and DeWayne Kitts will have a runoff election Nov. 19 for an unexpired two-year term on council, which was made vacant by the death of the previous seat holder.

Jamestown

  • Douglas Gerry and Ruth Thomas were both reelected to council.

St. George

  • Kevin R. Hart beat Darrell Hinton with 65 percent of the vote to become the new mayor. 
  • Betty Collins and and Ralph Martino were reelected to council. Tyler Crook was newly elected.

Harleyville

  • Incumbent Charles Ackerman won the mayoral election after running unopposed. 
  • James Jimmy Griffith and Shelly Mitchell were elected to council. 

Ridgeville

  • Nora Elaine Doctor and Jacquelyn Hill were both elected to council. 

Reevesville

  • No one filed to claim the spot of mayor, leaving the decision to write-in votes. Paul Wimberly, who has served in the role since 1985, won with 48 write-ins.
  • Similarly, no one filed to run for open spots on council. Anne Irick and Pam Shuler were elected by write-in ballots to the seats.
  • All returns are unofficial until certified by election boards.

