Unofficial results from municipal elections in Berkeley and Dorchester counties:
Moncks Corner
- Michael Locklier was reelected as mayor. He made national headlines after a lawsuit alleged he had an umpire fired after the official called his son out during a kickball game. He ran unopposed. Write-in votes against him totaled 10 percent.
- John Wayne Varner ran unopposed for Commissioner of Public Works and won.
- David Dennis, Jay Law and Chad Sweatman were all reelected to council.
- Johna Bilton and DeWayne Kitts will have a runoff election Nov. 19 for an unexpired two-year term on council, which was made vacant by the death of the previous seat holder.
Jamestown
- Douglas Gerry and Ruth Thomas were both reelected to council.
St. George
- Kevin R. Hart beat Darrell Hinton with 65 percent of the vote to become the new mayor.
- Betty Collins and and Ralph Martino were reelected to council. Tyler Crook was newly elected.
Harleyville
- Incumbent Charles Ackerman won the mayoral election after running unopposed.
- James Jimmy Griffith and Shelly Mitchell were elected to council.
Ridgeville
- Nora Elaine Doctor and Jacquelyn Hill were both elected to council.
Reevesville
- No one filed to claim the spot of mayor, leaving the decision to write-in votes. Paul Wimberly, who has served in the role since 1985, won with 48 write-ins.
- Similarly, no one filed to run for open spots on council. Anne Irick and Pam Shuler were elected by write-in ballots to the seats.
- All returns are unofficial until certified by election boards.