Here are unofficial election results from small towns around Charleston County, with all precincts reporting:
- On Seabrook Island, John Gregg, who ran unopposed, won the mayor's seat. On Town Council where four seats were up, incumbent Jeri Finke led with 23 percent, followed by Patricia Fox with 22 percent, incumbent Skip Crane with 22 percent, and Barry Goldstein with 21 percent.
- In Lincolnville Town Council where three seats were up, incumbent Tyrone E. Aiken led with 29 percent, followed by incumbent James C. Hampton with 25 percent and Larry Brown with 23 percent.
- In Ravenel, mayoral challenger Stephen Tumbleston led at 48 percent, with incumbent Opal N. Baldwin in third place. On Town Council, where three seats are up, incumbent Buckey Waters led with 23 percent, James R. Rodgers had 20 percent and Andrea Farrior had 19 percent.
- In Rockville, incumbent Riley A. Bradham, won the mayor's seat unopposed. On Town Council, all four incumbents won unopposed: Allen Holmes, Zachary Nelson, Henry C. Holst Sr. and Frank Thornhill.
- On James Island, incumbent Bill Woolsey ran unopposed. On Town Council, where four seats are open, incumbent Garrett Milliken led with 19 percent, followed by Cynthia Mignaro at 17 percent, Dan Boles at 15 percent and incumbent Troy Mullinax at 14 percent.
- On Isle of Palms City Council, where four seats were up, Phillip Pounds led with 23 percent, with incumbent Jimmy Ward at 22 percent, Rusty Streetman at 19 percent and Katrina Limbach at 17 percent.
- In Awendaw, all three incumbents won Town Council seats: Rodney L. Porcher with 46 percent, followed by Sheila M. Powell at 46 percent and Robert Causey at 4 percent.
- In McClellanville, incumbent Rutledge B Leland III, ran unopposed for mayor. On Town Council, all four incumbents won unopposed: Aaron Baldwin, Jim Scott, Christopher Bates and Robert J. Gannon.