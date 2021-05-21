Elderly man found dead after Moncks Corner house fire, authorities investigating

MONCKS CORNER — Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating the circumstances behind a man's death after his body was found inside a home that caught fire early May 21.
Firefighters responded at 12:39 a.m. to a home on President Circle and later found the body of 88-year-old Joseph President inside, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
An autopsy is scheduled for May 25, Oliver said. Moncks Corner police and the State Law Enforcement Division are also investigating the case.
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said it was too early in the investigation to state whether foul play is suspected. He expected to have more insight after the autopsy is complete.