A Dorchester County man is in custody after he called 911 early Saturday and told authorities he shot his wife.
Edwin W. Nelson Jr., 90, called dispatchers at 5:18 a.m. and told them about the shooting, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the scene, 1768 S.C. Highway 61 in the Givhans Ferry area, they found Nelson and his wife, 83-year-old Sarah Baumgardner Nelson, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sarah Nelson had suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.
Her husband was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder, the Sheriff's Office said.
Further information was not available on Saturday.