Effort to waive SC standardized testing next year gains support from 6 U.S. congressmen

A request to temporarily suspend standardized testing for South Carolina students has garnered support from the state’s congressional delegation.

Six Republican congressmen signed a letter Tuesday urging U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to grant the Palmetto State’s request for a one-year federal testing waiver.

This summer, S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education asking for permission to temporarily suspend certain federal testing requirements for K-12 students during the 2020-21 school year, including SC READY, SC PASS, English proficiency assessments and certain end-of-course examinations.

The waiver request mirrors standardized testing exceptions that were granted by DeVos in March in order to offset the burden of coronavirus-related school closures on teachers and students.

Spearman and other educators argue that K-12 students and teachers need a break from some of these assessments again during the 2020-21 school year.

The letter — which was signed by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, Tom Rice, Ralph Norman and William Timmons — featured a similar message.

"As we enter a new era of in-person, virtual, and hybrid learning, students, teachers, and families continue to be under immense stress as they navigate the uncharted ways of learning during the pandemic," it read. "Our hope is that by honoring this waiver request, some of this pressure will be alleviated and our students will have more time to focus on learning."

Even with the new legislative support, the journey to secure exemptions from federal assessments remains an uphill battle.

Earlier this month, DeVos sent a letter to all state superintendents explaining why states "should not anticipate such waivers being granted again."

"There is broad and consistent support for assessments because there is general agreement among the public that a student’s achievement should be measured, that parents deserve to know how their children are performing, and that it should be no secret how a school’s performance as a whole compares to other schools," DeVos said.

Patrick Kelly, a teacher in Richland 2 and the director of governmental affairs at the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said his agency approached all nine of South Carolina’s congressmen as a result of DeVos’ statement.

Teachers already know that learning has been disrupted, Kelly said, and they need any additional instructional time they can to help catch students up. Most standardized testing can take at least a week in elementary and middle schools, he said.

"We already have data, and our teachers have their own classroom data," he said. "We don't need more data at the expense of a disruption of instructional practices."

If DeVos refuses to grant South Carolina's request, Kelly said he's hopeful that members of the state's congressional delegation "will make this a legislative issue" that would override her.