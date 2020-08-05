Educational equity in Charleston area schools remains an issue, survey finds

Students' ability to gain equal access to a quality education in Charleston area schools remains a major point of concern, especially for Black residents.

There's a strong agreement across the board that all children, regardless of race, deserve an equal chance to receive a good education, even if that means providing those students with extra support, according to a survey of tri-county residents conduced for The Charleston Forum.

But residents were divided, often along racial lines, over questions surrounding the overall success and effectiveness of the existing educational systems in place.

Black South Carolinians in the Charleston area still see equal access to a quality education as an issue for students today, a challenge that many fear will only be made worse by the pervasive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Charleston Forum is a community project dedicated to sparking discussions surrounding topics of race, policing, affordable housing and education in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. It was born out of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre, when nine Black worshippers were killed by a self-avowed white supremacist.

Just over one-half of all residents surveyed, or 54.3 percent, said they believed that White and Black students have equal opportunities to get a quality education in the tri-county region today.

Of those surveyed, only 39.8 percent of Black residents agreed, compared with more than 58 percent of White respondents.

"There have been a lot of different ways to try to address the educational system, but I think what's clear from this survey is that the tri-county area is not satisfied yet," said Forum CEO Brian Duffy. "The perspective of our Black community is that educational opportunities are not being provided equally."

Persistent inequities

More respondents overall, or around 35.7 percent, suggested that the educational systems within the tri-county area today are "completely broken," compared with the 27 percent of those who felt that the systems are "working well."

Only 18.1 percent of Blacks surveyed said they felt the system was working well, while more than 44 percent felt it was broken.

This didn’t come as a surprise for Courtney Waters, the senior managing director of external affairs at Teach for America’s South Carolina region and a 2020 candidate for the Charleston County School Board.

"The inequities are gross," Waters said. "It is the way that children are talked to, the way that they are policed in schools, whether that be by actual school resource officers or by teachers and principals themselves. The way that we deal with Black children and Brown children is often, more likely than not, drastically different than the way that we deal with White children."

Teach for America was founded in the 1990s to address some of these inequities in high-poverty, Title One schools. Today, the organization places teachers in these schools, many of which are considered low performing, with the goal of making educational equity a reality.

But there's still a long way to go until that happens, she said.

"The system was never created to educate Black children effectively," Waters said.

In Charleston County, less than half of all fifth and eighth grade students met or exceeded state standards on the SC Ready standardized tests, according to a 2018 report commissioned by Clemson University researchers.

"In effect, the district is comprised of two parallel school systems: one successful and predominantly wealthy and White; the other rife with failure, mainly poor, with mostly Hispanic and African American students," researchers wrote.

In the wake of the sobering Clemson study, the Charleston County School Board and district officials spent months creating, debating and finalizing a series of broad, sweeping "mission critical" changes designed to overhaul schools across the county, sparked, in part, by The Post and Courier's five-part "Minimally Adequate" series.

Many of the district's decisions received strong pushback and criticism from some parents who argued the changes lacked parental input and adequate vetting.

But the biggest challenge the school district faces still lies ahead, as the possibility of long-distance learning caused by the coronavirus pandemic threatens to extend into the start of the upcoming school year.

Many low-income students do not have regular, reliable access to Wi-Fi or a broadband internet connection, making virtual, long-distance learning a nearly impossible feat for some, said North Charleston community activist Elvin Speights.

"A lot of kids live in hotels, and a lot of kids don't have WiFi if they live in rural areas. Some families don’t have access to these things," Speights said. "Those kids are gonna suffer."

In late April, Charleston County School District officials estimated that as many as 4,000 of its students’ households do not have steady or reliable access to the internet.

Making things worse: For some low-income students, school is the only safe space they might have to go, Speights said. It might be the only place they can get two guaranteed hot meals every day.

Setting aside funding for mental health resources, after-school programs and other wraparound services for these families is critical to addressing the needs of the community and closing the educational racial divide, Speights said.

"A child that comes in hungry, a child that has seen someone get killed over the weekend, who doesn’t know where they’re going to sleep at night ... those children aren’t focusing on math," he said.

Speights and Waters agreed that in order to address some of the educational issues students face today, schools need to invest more in wraparound services, such as additional mental health resources, after-school care and extra academic programming for students who need it.

Fifty-seven percent of Charleston Forum respondents said they’d be willing to pay more in taxes in order to pay teachers and principals higher wages; more than 51 percent said they’d be willing to pay more in order to fund programs to engage and teach parents how to effectively support their child’s education.

"We have to get rid of the one-size-fits-all Band-Aid when it comes to education. Because that’s not how it’s going to work," Speights said.

Fixing the system

Darrin Goss, president and CEO of the Coastal Community Foundation, said that access to education came up time and time again during the foundation’s community discussions over the past three years.

One of the biggest factors that contributes to educational inequity, Goss said, is the state’s school funding formula.

"The school budgeting process, I think, is the fundamental structural problem that exists which creates a large portion of disparities," Goss said.

Schools often receive funding on a per pupil basis. Thus, larger schools with higher enrollment often receive more funds overall. But schools with low enrollment still need to pay for the same overhead costs that large schools pay for, such as rent, utilities and teacher salaries.

As a result, the cost per pupil to operate a small, low-performing school is sometimes much higher than the cost per pupil at a large, high-performing school.

Parents often don’t want to send their kids to a school that’s perceived as underperforming, Goss said. So they’re able to send their children elsewhere because of a wide array of school choice options in the area.

"The more kids that leave the school, the less likely they are to have the programs, the teachers, the curriculum to support parents wanting to bring in their kids to that school," Goss said. "It's a sort of debilitating cycle, if you will, that basically disfranchises or disincentivizes parents sending their kids to school that's frankly two-thirds of the way empty."

But some small schools, especially those in rural areas, have deep connections to the local community and school boards have faced fierce opposition after announcing plans to close or merge these schools with larger ones.

Nearly 45 percent of Charleston Forum survey respondents said they believed failing schools should be shut down and merged into successful ones.

"The community needs to have a seat at the table," Goss said.

Lack of school funding ranked as one of the highest reasons residents cited as why some schools are failing or unsuccessful, according to the Forum data, along with lack of parental support and a lack of good teachers and a lack of family partnerships.

The largest group of survey respondents believed that underperforming schools received significantly fewer resources per student when compared with students in more affluent areas.

Educational opportunity is often linked to other socioeconomic factors, Goss said, including income level and access to reliable transportation.

"People do have choices. But, the fact is, you don’t necessarily have access to those choices because of all the other social and economic barriers," Goss said.

Some of Charleston County’s most popular and elite schools, including Buist Academy for Advanced Studies and Academic Magnet High School, have struggled with recruiting a diverse student body for years, despite being located in areas with a high percentage of Black residents.

"You’ve got children who live around the corner from these schools that cannot attend these schools," Speights said.

According to the Charleston Forum report, more than 74 percent of residents surveyed said they believe tri-county schools should be integrated, but only 44.3 percent believed they actually are sufficiently integrated today.

"We've literally got White kids who grew up in the White neighborhoods who go to White schools who were taught White history, White English, never even putting their minds on the fact that other people exist differently. It does not make for a more well-rounded individual," Waters said.

The first step toward making solutions, she said, is bringing conversations about race, education and equity to the surface.

"If the system's not working for all children," she said, "it's not working for any children."

