Edisto River near Charleston and waterways in Myrtle Beach area flood after days of rain

A soggy two weeks along South Carolina's coastal plain has made rivers in the Lowcountry and Grand Strand swell, swamping vulnerable areas.
Rainfall totals from the National Weather Service show that over the past 14 days up to ten inches of rain has fallen in a broad swath stretching from North Augusta to Myrtle Beach.
Now, all that water is flowing downstream, spilling over low roads and flooding some cars.
Rivers were swollen in Dorchester and Colleton counties, but authorities said there was no indication of flooding inside homes. Levels are expected to descend over the next few days.
The situation is more serious in the Myrtle Beach area, with some of the lowest areas along the Intracoastal Waterway already swamped.
In the Rosewood Estates neighborhood of Socastee, near the junction of the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway, resident Terri Wilson said water is creeping up a boat landing and reaching the first line of homes.
For Rosewood, the event is just the latest of several serious floods in the past few years. The Weather Service reported the water levels could get two feet higher in the coming days.
"This is not good," Wilson said. "We don't even know what to expect ... none of us could believe it, but the water's coming up really fast."
Upstream in the city of Conway, water levels have reached the Weather Service's "major" category above 14 feet and are predicted to stay there at least through Feb. 27.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said flooding has caused a few road closures in the city due to standing water and that conditions would continue in part because of expected rain.
“I’m afraid we’re not out of the woods yet," she said.
More than 60 county roads were closed around the area from flooding, while state roads like Lees Landing Road, Waccamaw Drive and parts of Pee Dee Highway are also closed.
Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management, said the county was monitoring watercraft to make sure they did not send wakes into nearby houses, and asked people from outside of flooded neighborhoods not to drive through the waters there.
Along the upper Edisto River in the Lowcountry, water levels already peaked. Flooding is an almost semi-annual occurrence there, said Barry McRoy, Colleton County Fire Rescue chief.
One report from the rescue service said water levels on Feb. 20 were close to that of the 2015 flood, which drenched the entire state.
Water levels at the Givhan's Ferry river gauge reached above 15 feet over the weekend, which is into the Weather Service's major flood category, but had dipped back into the moderate category by Feb. 22.
McRoy said nobody has requested help along the Edisto, where houses sit high on stilts and many residents have boats at the ready to travel to and from their homes. Fire Rescue crews did help evacuate the Ivanhoe Apartments in Walterboro on Feb. 19, but by the next day water levels had fallen enough that the complex was again accessible.
On the other side of the river in Dorchester County, spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said there had been no calls to emergency authorities about river flooding.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Hanna Strong contributed from Myrtle Beach, Jerrel Floyd contributed from Summerville, and Gregory Yee from Charleston.