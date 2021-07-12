Edisto Island man sentenced to two years in federal prison for role in Charleston riot

An Edisto Island man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for setting a police cruiser on fire during the May 2020 riots in downtown Charleston.

Kelsey Donnel Jackson, 28, was sentenced July 12 by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel to 24 months followed by 36 months of supervised release for the offense.

Jackson pleaded guilty in the fall to maliciously damaging a police vehicle with fire during the riots that erupted May 30, 2020, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The minimum sentence for this charge is five years, but the government lowered his sentence as part of a plea agreement.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Jackson traveled throughout Charleston, vandalizing businesses and public property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jackson also acknowledged during his sentencing that he assaulted two civilians.

“Evidence presented in court showed that, while traveling to the protests, Jackson streamed a video of himself on Facebook live in which he held a handgun, racked the slide on the handgun, and pointed the handgun at the screen of his phone,” a July 12 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jackson is heard in a live stream making threatening statements about the police, including “let a cop run up and get done up” and “you about to get hit” when Jackson thought he was being pulled over by a police officer, reports show.

“We stand committed with our local, state and federal partners to protect the citizens of South Carolina, and we commend the tremendous effort made by detectives and crime analysts from the Charleston Police Department to not only identify those responsible for the violence and destruction last summer but also to document evidence and quickly apprehend them,” acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said July 12.

Christopher Reginald Geel, Jackson’s attorney, declined to comment on Jackson’s sentencing.

In letters of support written for Jackson before his July 12 sentencing hearing, family and neighbors described Jackson as a good father and community member. The letters said he mentors youth and looks after neighbors.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said his department applauded the successful resolution of Jackson’s case and the continued investigation of violent offenders during the protests.

On May 30, 2020, peaceful protests against Floyd’s killing transitioned into rioting as night fell, with protesters downtown shooting fireworks and deploying fire extinguishers at police while others looted and vandalized businesses.

Residents and business owners flooded dispatch systems with calls for service as officers in riot gear confronted protesters in the city’s business district.

Thirty-five people were arrested in connection with the riot, and fires alone caused an estimated $2.28 million in damage, according to a report later released by the city.

Jackson is the third of six defendants to be sentenced on federal charges stemming from the participation in civil disorder in Columbia and Charleston.

Earlier in July, Abraham “AJ” Jenkins, 26, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison followed by 36 months of supervised release for the offense. In April, Tearra Guthrie, 23, was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $1,224 in restitution to the city of Charleston after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge, according to court records.

Jackson is being investigated by the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office on multiple state charges in connection with the Charleston riots, according to state court records.