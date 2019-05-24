Edisto Island residents will soon see the completion of two bridge projects that started in 2015.
Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said S.C. Department of Transportation officials informed her the small bridges over Store Creek and Russell Creek will be finished within the next month.
Workers are connecting the new spans to the existing road, S.C. Highway 174, which has limited traffic to a single lane in the affected areas.
"I know people are frustrated because that’s our only road in and out," she said, "but I think when they finish, we’re going to have a much better and a much safer roadway."
A third bridge, over Sand Creek, will not be finished until next year, Darby said.
Part of the delay has stemmed from issues with re-locating utilities, but a 2020 finish date is still within DOT's project timeline.
"When you have different agencies working together, sometimes the time greatly extends," Darby said.
James Law, a spokesman for the DOT district that includes where the bridges are, could not be reached by phone Friday.
Some have grown frustrated that work on the spans, which cross relatively short stretches of marsh and creek, has taken so long.
Pat Cofer, an Edisto resident, said he's concerned that people are still driving over the old structures. He wondered whether the same multi-year time frame would have been applied to projects elsewhere in the Lowcountry.
"If this were going to James Island or going to Johns Island or maybe going over to Isle of Palms or something, we wouldn’t be looking at these issues," Cofer said. "There’d be enough public outcry that somebody’d be doing something about something."
Darby said she feels the work was prioritized appropriately.
"As far as DOT was concerned, it was a high priority because of (hurricane) evacuation," she said.