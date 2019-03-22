Edisto Beach State Park wants to go to town. The neighboring town of Edisto Beach, that is.
A joint venture is underway for the town to annex the 1,255-acre state property with 1½ miles of beach that's nearly as long as the town's own.
For park visitors, the big advantage would be to clear up the who-to-call confusion if there's trouble or a medical emergency.
Edisto Beach now provides most of those services to the park, including police and fire, under a mutual aid agreement. But the park is in Colleton County.
"It does help provide quicker emergency services," said Dawn Dawson-House, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
For both the park and the town, the annexation would mean when an arrest is made, the case could be heard in town instead of county courts more than 30 miles away. The county jurisdiction means officers and rangers have to travel to testify — at a patrol and cost expense to both.
It happens a few times each summer, most often during the busiest season for both police and rangers.
One example is from last summer when a suspect arrested for driving under the influence lost control of a car and went into the marsh, Police Chief George Brothers said.
There would be a few other benefits, including a hefty $60,000-per-year in accommodations tax now paid to the county that would go to the town. The county has no say in the annexation.
The town already pulls in about $1 million per year in various tourism taxes.
It's unusual for state parks to be annexed into neighboring municipalities but it does happen, Dawson-House said. The town of Summerville in recent years annexed Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site. Greenville recently annexed Paris Mountain State Park.
The proposal is still in being reviewed by the town. No formal moves have been made.