All eastbound lanes of Interstate-526 on the Don Holt Bridge were shut down during peak morning commute hours on Monday following a crash involving multiple vehicles, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear whether there were serious injuries as a result of the crash, which was reported around 8:45 a.m. at Exit 20 (Virginia Avenue-North Charleston), though the incident yielded major traffic disruptions and delays for motorists.
Around the same time, at least one other crash on the westbound side of the bridge held up traffic and temporarily blocked at least one lane, according to S.C. Department of Transportation feeds. All lanes have since been re-opened.