East Side residents urge Charleston officials to preserve deteriorating smokestacks

After two days of sparsely attended meetings with East Side residents about the condition of a pair of nearby smokestacks, their preservation remains a priority.

The back-to-back in-person meetings Monday and Tuesday nights were the first city officials have held since the coronavirus pandemic halted public gatherings in March. Residents were seated 6 feet apart in Wesley United Methodist Church pews and wore masks.

About 20 people attended Monday night's meeting and another 10 attended Tuesday night.

On both nights, residents took issue with the city's knowledge of the 135-foot tall smokestacks' deterioration, flagged in December 2016. Residents questioned the urgency to remove them now. They say the smokestacks, remnants of a former city incinerator, add an identity to their East Side community.

On both nights, the same remark was offered: "If these were located anywhere else in the city — these would be fixed."

At the end of August, Chief Building Official Ken Granata ordered the smokestacks at Cooper and Drake streets removed. There was concern for the number of homes and businesses within 225 of the two structures.

On Monday night, no one suggested removing the smokestacks.

Charleston's timeline on East Side smokestacks 1962 - Inspection performed by H.R. Henicke, Inc. 1979 – Renovations and repairs to building and smokestacks by R.A. Construction Co. 1985 - Inspection and minor repairs by International Chimney Co. 1991 – Repairs to building roof By Ealeigh, Inc. 1993 - Inspection by R&P Industrial Contractors 1993 – Inspection by Gerard Chimney 1994 – Inspection and minor repairs by International Chimney Co. 1998 – Repairs to building roof by Keating Roofing 2005 - Emergency repairs by International Chimney Co. 2006 – Vibration report during Ravenel Bridge Construction by 4SE, Inc. 2016 - Inspection by Continental Chimney Co. 2017 – Asbestos Inspection and testing by S&ME 2018 – Inspection and report by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2019 - Renovations and repairs to building by Satchel Construction Co. 2019 – Meeting report by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2020 – Sitework renovations by AOS Specialty Contractors, Inc. 2020 – Letter Issued by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2020 - Chief Building Official letter directing immediate disassembly 2020 - Proposal from contractor for partial disassembly 2020 - Cost estimate for a preservation plan by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2020 – October - Inspection by International Chimney Co. 2020 – October – On call Service Contract for Inspection by International Chimney Co.

On Tuesday night, Timothy J. Bowman of the House of Old Bethel United Methodist Church said all buildings had their time and place.

"We have a problem and future lives must be considered," Bowman said.

Mary Edwards, a lifelong Blake Street resident, said she thought some portion of the smokestacks should remain because she felt they were a symbol of Charleston's first Black city councilman, St. Julian Devine.

Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff shared an evacuation plan that'll go into place should wind speeds reach 74 mph. Scaff said the order would be given to those living within 225 feet of the parcels even if the city or state was not on an evacuation order.

Scaff said people would be required to evacuate up to 36 hours before high winds came into Charleston and would have to stay away for at least five days, the amount of time it would take for the city to have an expert come in and analyze the smokestacks.

The city would pay for hotel rooms for those who couldn't stay elsewhere. While people are away from that area, Scaff said police would increase patrols there.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said there is a "very low probability" it would happen.

Deputy Parks Director Edmund Most said the city found out about the smokestacks structural deficiencies in December 2016. He said because the 2017 budget was already set by Council weeks before that, it took a full year for funding to be set aside to look into them further.

Most said the city has another engineer from Buffalo, N.Y.-based International Chimney coming to inspect the smokestacks in the next few weeks. It is unclear if that inspection will factor into City Council's timeline to decide on the smokestacks fate.

City Council will decide to either:

Complete restore them, with a cost estimate of $3 million. That would be completed by November 2021.

Partially remove them, with a cost estimate of $1.6 million. That would be completed by August.

Demolish them, with a cost estimate of $535,000. That would be completed by January.

Columbus Street resident Megan Flower was frustrated and confused about the city's transparency.

As a homeowner, Flower said there's no leniency about residents shouldering the cost to renovate and upkeep historic homes, but the city could decide to demolish structures instead of taking care of them.

Additionally, Flower felt that if the community knew about the smokestacks' condition before the city improved the community center and put in a new playground nextdoor, they would have instead supported the smokestacks preservation or raised money to help with costs.

Tecklenburg said the city's plan to update and renovate the St. Julian Devine Community Center also included money for the smokestacks — about $500,000.

Most said Bennett Preservation Engineering in 2018 suggested using 6-inch long aluminum "spiral locks" to reinforce the inside bricks, with a $2 million estimated construction cost at the time.

A virtual City Council workshop meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. The smokestacks will be discussed. The meeting will be streamed on the city's YouTube channel. Alternatively, people can tune in to the meeting by calling 1-929-205-6099 and using access code 912096416.